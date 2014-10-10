Business Travel Market report is an in-depth study regarding the current status of the industry. The Business Travel Market report includes an extensive study of marketing and development strategies as well as the product portfolios of the leading companies. It also includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the Business Travel Marketwith their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the business travel market are Airbnb, Inc., American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel, CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, Hogg Robinson Ltd, Booking Holdings, Fareportal, WEXAS TRAVEL, Travel Leaders Group and others

The report also gives a deep knowledge of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends while presenting the CAGR levels for the forecast years 2019-2026. In the aforementioned Business Travel Market report, market drivers and restraints are determined using SWOT analysis.

Global Business Travel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1375.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1915.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in the travel and tourism industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Business Travel Market report also covers a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of leading players in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis. On country level, the regional segment is further divided. The analysis report on the Business Travel Market covers a detailed analysis of the value chain of the Business Travel Market

Business Travel Breakdown Data by Type

Marketing, Trade Shows, Internal Meeting, Product Launch

Business Travel Breakdown Data by Application

Below 40 Years, Above 40 Years

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business Travel.

FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS- Business Travel Market

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Business Travel Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Business Travel Production by Regions

5 Business Travel Consumption by Regions

6 Business Travel Market Size by Type

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Main Aspects covered in the Business Travel Market Report

Overview of the Business Travel market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

