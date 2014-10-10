Major factors driving the global organic pigment market’s growth include their growing usage in plastic, paint & coatings as well as textile industries. Furthermore, rising number of textile industries and demand for plastic products because of several macro-economic factors is anticipated to impel the demand of organic pigments, which will further result in bolstering the growth market across the globe by the end of forecast period.

On the other hand, certain factors expected to restrain the growth of global organic pigments market over the forecast period include several environmental regulations, price fluctuations plus limited availability of raw materials. Furthermore, organic pigments market has been segmented by different application and production source. Further, production source segment is sub-divided into synthetic and natural segments. Likewise, application segment is bifurcated into paints & coatings, printing inks, plastics, cosmetics, textiles, food, chemical and others.

Geographically organic pigments market has been segmented into certain key regions including Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall global organic pigments market by the end of forecast period owing to rising development of textile & plastic industries. Moreover, rising population in this region is expected to increase the demand for FMCG products and food & beverages, leading the growth of packaging industry. Thus, rising growth of packaging industry is expected to fuel the organic pigments market in the region.

Prominent players in the global market are opting for dynamic strategies in order to sustain growth and achieve additional organic pigments market share. Some of the key players operating in the organic pigments market include Clariant AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Heubach GmbH (Germany) and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. (India).

Key Segments in the “Global Organic Pigments Market” are-

Product Source Segment

Synthetic

Natural

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa.

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Organic Pigments Market’:

– Analysis about future prospects as well as Global Organic Pigments Market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies including Organic Pigments Market in India

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and product types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

