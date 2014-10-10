Whey protein ingredients are essentially milk proteins which are available in both isolate and concentrate formulations. Formally a discarded derivative of the cheese making industry, whey protein ingredients shot to fame with elaborate inclusion in sport nutrition as well as protein rich diet, followed by health enthusiasts. Besides the protein based dietary supplements, beverage industry is appearing equally rosy with major product differentiation in terms of format and consumption choices. These factors are likely to bode well with whey protein ingredients market in foreseeable future.

Owing to its abundance in essential amino acids whey protein ingredients are known to stimulate agility thereby favoring labor intensive performance such as athletes. This impacts its rapid adoption in sports nutrition, an expediting fringe in the F&B industry.

Whey protein ingredients is available in dual forms of isolates and concentrates. The isolate form is superlative in protein content with minimal fat and carb components, in contrast to concentrate which is low in protein content.

Several removal procedures are adopted to fade the amounts of fat and carbs in whey protein ingredients to obtain isolates. Processes such as microfiltration, nanofiltration and powdering methods are actively incorporated to attain quality whey protein isolates.

Besides human consumption, whey protein ingredients is also a key ingredient in the animal feed industry. Growing pet culture and improved mindfulness amongst pet parents to offer adequate nutrition to their pets are likely to intensify adoption and growth in whey protein ingredients market. The growth is further likely to rapid adoption in feeding poultry and livestock.

Clinical nutrition is becoming overtly crucial in recent years owing to its ability to gauge one’s nutritional intake levels. The purpose is to analyze the implications of one’s eating habits in directing optimum wellbeing. Clinical nutrition is witnessing massive adoption to fulfill varying nutritional needs of diverse age groups such as pediatric as well as geriatric consumers.

On the back of a steadily growing geriatric population, need for clinical nutrition is soaring to identify associated health complications as well as appropriate dietary means to overcome the deficiency, thus improving efficiency and physical activity. A wholesome diet rich in micronutrients is highly recommended to offset age related physical constraints. Several companies are therefore targeting novel means to improve whey protein ingredients in their offerings to echo aging population health needs. Formats such as easy absorption and sufficient amino acids are highly desirable features in whey protein ingredient offerings to promote muscle mass and strength.

Several dedicated studies are underway to understand the need for whey protein ingredients amongst aging population combatting significant muscle loss, a common age related development, often resulting in inactivity. Several studies were directed to understand the role of whey protein ingredient in reversing such developments. A regular whey protein ingredient rich dietary supplements resulted in considerable muscle recovery concluded the study. This is expected to substantially reverse signs of muscle loss in the elderly allowing them to remain active with lesser hospital stays, thus improving quality of life amongst the older adults. Whey protein ingredient rich diet further improves diabetes management, and also aids in recovery process, besides improving muscle mass.

Companies Prefer Disruptions on the Back of New Whey Protein Ingredient Hydrolase

As competition stiffens in hey protein ingredients space, market participants are inching vigorously towards unlimited innovations to remain industry specific with novel innovations in whey protein ingredients offerings. In recent developments, sparkling water is witnessing palpable growth opportunities as a popular non-alcoholic beverage. Additionally, product fortification is expected to further expedite growth opportunities, more specifically as new products are taking the market by storm. Sparkling drinks are aptly sparkling in the non-alcohol beverage sector, with several promising new developments. Following suit, whey protein ingredients players are redesigning products to suit this growing beverage category.

Industry Veterans MSG and Arla in the Limelight for New Whey Protein Ingredient for Sparkling Water

Whey protein ingredients continue to remain one of the most used fortification agent in sparkling waters. Besides exploring whey protein ingredients in energy rich diet, manufacturers are breaking taboos by incorporating it seamlessly in recreational dimensions such as sparkling water. In a recent development, at last year’s Natural Products Expo, Milk Specialties Global (MSG) has introduced its first ever whey protein ingredient induced sparkling beverage to move beyond nutritional intake needs.

The company aspires to introduce the drink as a potent aid for dual needs for thirst as well as nutrition, encouraging healthy drinking. Unlike, characteristic unpleasant taste of whey protein ingredient based drinks, this new addition dubbed, Fizzique is whey protein ingredient based clear sparkling water with an appealing taste. The company has leveraged this unique formulation with the addition of liquid protein that renders complete hydrated whey protein ingredient in the beverage without causing foaming.

Yet recent development on similar lines is by food veteran, Arla Foods Ingredients, best known for its versatile protein developments that ensure sustainable and adequate nutrition amongst consumers. The company has invested massively in whey protein ingredient taste diversification and is eying remunerative returns and favorable response. The company has expanded its whey protein ingredient portfolio with the addition of new ingredient to suit beverage applications.

Sports Nutrition to Remain Immensely Promising for Whey Protein Ingredients

Eying sustainable dominance in the whey protein based beverage industry, Arla Foods Ingredients is investing massively in novel protein based sparkling water, including approximately 6% protein. The latest product addition is christened, Lacprodan Hydro. Clear which is a whey protein ingredient hydrolysate. Resonating with health conscious consumers’ expectations, the product is completely sugar and fat free. This unique whey protein ingredient drink demonstrates quick absorption and also renders quick energy, hence ideal for applications in sparkling water as well as other sports nutrition variants. The newly developed whey protein ingredient based beverage is likely to witness rapid inclusion as a convenient beverage appealing to most age groups eying refreshment and health benefits, on the go. However, sports nutrition is anticipated to remain most rampant adopter.

Arla foresees commendable acceptance of its recent whey protein ingredient based beverage as it successfully enhances taste with significant elimination of bitterness from its recent additions. Most sparkling water brands continue to combat taste issues such as bitterness, a characteristic attribute of whey protein ingredients. However, Arla’s Lacprodan Hydro.Clear has been so designed to offset such persistent bottlenecks.

Alra Foods Strengthens Foothold in Whey Protein Ingredient Space with Novel Infant Formula Milk

Yet another fast growing sector is the infant formula milk space. Market players are specifically dedicated to cater to widening baby food industry. Owing to diverse needs such as growing number of working mothers as well as insufficient milk production amongst sizable new mothers, need for formula infant milk seems to be fast expanding, with additional needs for product fortification. However, formula milk are also infamous for their contribution towards gastrointestinal problems which discourages regular consumption of formula milk.

To offset this challenge, Alra Foods has also come up with its improved whey protein ingredient based infant milk formula that eliminated gastrointestinal discomfort amongst babies. The product under the brand, NutritionInsight is likely to reduce side effects of formula milk such as constipation and other digestive ailments, owing to high protein content in formula milk in contrast to breast milk. This recent development is anticipated to further reinforce growth in whey protein ingredients market in the coming years.

Leaps in the F&B industry in terms of product differentiation as well as wide application formats of whey protein across dietary and sports nutrition are likely to keep growth steady in whey protein ingredients market. Consumer preferences for protein rich diet is expected to augment this growth trend in foreseeable future, paving way for new opportunities such as pediatric foods. To render greater clarity about the ongoing trends and developments across the market, global whey protein ingredients market has been sectioned into broad segments, identified as application, type, and price.

By Application:

Nutritional

Food

Healthcare

Personal care

Feed

Pharmaceutical industry

By Type, global whey protein ingredients market is fragmented into

Demineralized whey protein (DWP)

Whey protein concentrate (WPC)

Hydrolyzed whey protein (HWP)

Whey protein isolate (WPI)

By Price: Global Whey Protein Ingredients

Low

Economy

Premium

Further in the course of the report whey protein ingredients market is demarcated on regional diversification into:

By Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Matured economies such as Europe and North America to remain atop global whey protein ingredients market growth trajectory. Improved consumer awareness about health food consumption patterns and increased investments towards production likely to leverage growth on global whey protein ingredients market in forthcoming years.

A Glance at the Competition Spectrum:

This report also sheds light on overall competition landscape, identifying core market participants along with their winning growth initiatives and winning marketing tactics. Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Erie Foods International, Glanbia Foods, Inc. Are likely to remain bullish through the forecast tenure.

