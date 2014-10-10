Furniture Market Overview 2019-2025

The furniture market is very fragmented by many suppliers, both international and local. The market is dominated by factors such as an increase in disposable income, a growth in the real estate and hotel industry, and demand for high-end and high-end furniture in a particular consumer segment. The growing construction of residential, office and commercial complexes will be one of the key factors affecting the growth of the furniture market size over the next five years.

The global furniture market report includes Furniture market can broadly be segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, end use, region and Competitive Landscape. The publish market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.Additionally, numerous emerging trends are expected to gain traction in the global Furniture market over the next few years, positively impacting market growth. This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the global furniture industry analyzed in this report are Haworth, Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Steelcase Inc., Masco Corporation, HNI Corporation, L. & J.G. STICKLEY, INC., Kimball International, Inc., Okamura Corporation, Heritage Home Group LLC, and Durham Furniture Inc.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Industry trends and dynamics

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)



