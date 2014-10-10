According to stats, the global Bluetooth beacon market is expected to grow at a remarkable rate to reach a substantial value by the end of the assessment year. The Bluetooth beacon market witnessed a sluggish growth during the forecast period 2012-2016. However, it attracted enormous steam after 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 91.4% throughout the period of assessment that is 2017-2025. By the end of the assessment year, the global market for Bluetooth beacons is predicted to reach an enormous valuation of more than US$ 37 Bn from a value of US$ 207 Mn in 2017.

This massive growth can be credited to several key aspects such as consistency in growth of smartphones, implementation of beacons in retail stores to engage customers and related technologies and growing sue of beacons in industries for improvement of security. As per the research, it has been found that the key players involved in this market can emphasize on expansion their reach in North America and Asia Pacific region over the next couple of years.

Bluetooth Beacons: Promises and Challenges!

What is a Bluetooth beacon?

A beacon is a kind of lighthouse that transmits signals which are received by compatible devices. Here the signal is in the form of a string of characters that form a message. Smart phones or any similar Bluetooth device receives this signal.

The Bluetooth beacon is a smart device which is very small and consists of sensor, transmitter and accelerometers, CPU, batteries. For the receiver to receive the signal, it should have an integrated app installed and should have the Bluetooth switched on. Bluetooth beacons work in accordance with proximity marketing media channels.

How Bluetooth Beacon and proximity marketing help retails grow?

Proximity marketing is an innovative solution that works on connectivity, and Internet of Things and Big data. Proximity marketing is a location based advertisement setup that delivers advertising content to smart devices with the help of Bluetooth beacons. Along with Bluetooth beacons the system works with inputs of proximity campaign management, and analytics.

Attribution is the link that tell the app to whom and what data is to be send and when it is to be send. It helps the program manager to understand the success of the campaign and re-plan accordingly. Here the applications or apps also play an important part. The team building the app ensure that the information captured is used effectively. It helps the system understand which part of the store you are currently in. Notification are received only if you have installed the app and have activated the location and push notifications. In continuation to the example 1 mentioned above, Last time you might had purchased a certain product, and today when you are in the store you would get notification on available offers that product or similar product.

Conclusion:

Beacons are devices that empower store owners to provide better customer experience. Since, the launch of beacons the markets have been high with speculations about how it is going to impact the various industries. It is being used in Retail, Events, Education, Offices, Culture, Airports and hospitals to help people have better experiences. Owing to these factors the Bluetooth beacon market is growing tremendously. In the year of 2015, almost 43% of the retailers used beacon programs and this figure is expected to grow to in the coming years. A general feedback from the users was that almost 65% felt there was more of customers, 59% stores mentioned about more engaged buyers. In the coming years the Bluetooth beacon market is expected to grow more significantly. Read More…

