Global Computational Biology Market 2019-2025 Overview

The Global Computational Biology Market Size is expected to expand as it offers higher data accuracy and easy to use. The usage of computational biology has escalated for gene sequencing and expansion, protein transcription, structural and functional epigenomic, genomics and metagenomics for the analysis of protein-protein interactions, and 3-D protein structure analysis.

North America leads the global computational biology market share with increasing initiatives and investments for R&D of novel drugs, drug discovery, technological advancements and disease modelling in biological computations. In addition to that, the US government channeled billions for the progress of synthetic biology and computational biology. The global computational biology market of Canada is anticipated to have significant growth over the forecast period, primarily due the Canadian government developing interest to advance the computational biology.

Based on the application of global computational biology market, it is categorized into Biological & Cellular Simulation, Preclinical Drug Development, Clinical Trials, Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling, and Human Body Simulation Software. Drug discovery has the major share in the market as computational biology will help enabling personalized medicine, predict drug effects in patients, the finding of new uses for existing drugs and improvement of the success rate of new drugs in the clinic. However, Clinical trials is anticipated to have the highest CAGR xx.xx% during the forecast period.

Insights into the tools segment, there is further segmentation which includes Infrastructure (Hardware), Databases and Analysis Software & Services. The segment which dominates the tools sector is Analysis Software & Services which is attributed to growing government initiatives in order to generate reliable database systems. For example, with the help of Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian government have created a setup which has distributed information research & centre facility across India.

Based on the services that global computational biology industry offers, the segmentation is bifurcated into In-House and Contract. Compared to the in-house services, contract services offers higher cost-effectiveness, just-in-time delivery with a single point of contact and offers access to wide range of industry software led to its higher adoption.

On the basis of end-user, the global computational biology market is segmented into Industry, Commercial and Academics. The segment with highest global computational biology market share is accredited to commercial. It is ascribed to growth of drug designing, personalized medicine and disease modelling, increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics, increase in bioinformatics research, demand for computational biology for commercial purposes is slated to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years. The industry is anticipated to record highest CAGR in the end-user segment during the forecast period.

The global computational biology industry have major influence by various industry giants which includes Certara (u.s.), Insilico Biotechnology AG (Germany), Chemical Computing Group inc. (Canada), Compugen ltd. (Israel) etc. Joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches are some of the key strategies adopted and implemented by the prominent market players to gain competitive advantage.

Key segments of ‘Global Computational Biology Market’

Based on tools, the market has been segmented into,

Databases

Infrastructure(Hardware)

Analysis Software & Services

Based on services, the market has been segmented into,

In-House

Contract

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Italy

UK

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Computational Biology Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global computational biology market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

