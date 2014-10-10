Geospatial Analytics Market report gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. With the precise and high-tech information, about ICT industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. Statistical data mentioned in the Geospatial Analytics Market report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures.

Global geospatial analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key profiles mentioned in Geospatial Analytics Market: – Esri, Pitney Bowes Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, ALTERYX, INC., Hexagon AB, DigitalGlobe, Trimble Inc., MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, MapLarge, Harris Corporation, BENTLEY SYSTEMS INCORPORATED, General Electric Company, Alphabet Inc., RMSI, Fugro, AAM Pty Ltd, TomTom International BV., Critigen, Orbital Insights, Autodesk Inc, Descartes Labs, Zillion Info, Geospin, MapIdea and others

Market Dynamics Analysis:

The Geospatial Analytics Market report consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis-:

Market Drivers:

Amount of insertion of internet of things (IoT) in geospatial technology is a driver for this market

Combination of geospatial technology with normal technologies is driving the market growth

Advancements in geospatial analytics with the introduction of computing and massive information analytics is boosting the market growth

Increasing use of GPS devices and advancement in technology in the field of GIS technology is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Costly implementation of geospatial analytics solutions is hampering the market growth

Act and legitimate issues is a restraint for this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Inpixon a number one indoor positioning and knowledge analytics company acquired Indoor Mapping Leader Jibestream a premier supplier of indoor mapping and placement technology. The Jibe stream’s mapping capabilities and technologies is a crucial and innovative step for Inpixon to become a global leader for indoor data

In February 2019, Hexagon AB, a worldwide leader in digital solutions declared the language of associate degree agreement to accumulate Thermopylae Sciences and Technology, a software provider, primarily concentrated in U.S. government and defense market that focuses on geospatial applications, mobile frameworks and cloud computing for increased location intelligence. Thermopylae has evolved advanced visualization solutions to guide tactical edge mapping in support of task important operations

