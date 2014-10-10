Banknote industry is driven by major factors which is efficiently contributing to the growth of the banknote market including increase in domestic transactions and growing demand for foreign currencies across various countries. The global financial crisis led to a real-time increase in the demand for notes, thereby leading to increased market value. Moreover, the prime factors driving the growth of banknote market are financial unreliability of the economy and GDP of the economy. The banknote is witnessing effective trends and focusing more on development of the banknote industry which are however an adoption of polymer banknote market hindered by rise of digital or cashless payment in a secure manner.

National banks compulsorily hold the most crucial responsibilities to ensure the adequate confidence of the citizens in their nation’s currency. A country’s monetary policy efficiently serves the purpose of planning out the strategies related to money supply in the economy. It is also a fact that the banknote industry influences trade between countries. However, there has been a trend of providing cheques, mobile payments, cards; people reliability on cash has still not displeasure.

Mobile wallets – Apple Pay, Samsung Pay

Mobile direct billing – M-Pesa, Airtel

Mobile payment – WeChat, Alipay, WhatsApp, Google Tez, Venmo, Square.

The global banknote market is extensively dominated by production of banknotes with security concerns. In terms of geographical part, the U.S. and Europe are chief contributors to the global banknote market followed by their respective economies and high production values and volumes. Moreover, the banknote market is widely range to China, India, US, Brazil, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Eurozone, Russia, and Indonesia.

The global banknote market is anticipated to witness the rise in the coming years resulting to improve economic conditions, growing concerns on global population and increasing number of ATMs.

Leading players of the global banknote market include De La Rue Plc, Fortress Global Enterprises, and Giesecke & Devrient Group.

Regional Outlook of the Global Banknote Market 2018-2025

China

India

US

Brazil

Nigeria

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Eurozone

Russia

Indonesia

