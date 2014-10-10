In terms of rendering optimum, timely, and unfailing medical attention across strata, despite constraints such as geographical differences as well as time constraints, healthcare delivery is soon emerging as one of the most fast evolving areas for uncompromised health care delivery. Need for electronic data maintenance and electronic health records is crucially vital for clinical decision support. Clinical decision support is gaining enormous potential in as an indispensable agent for improved health care efficiency.

Clinical decision support systems are crucially vital to encourage impeccable decision making in vital areas such as prescription generation. Notifications and alerts cited during prescription generation are triggered with agile clinical decision support in order to render effective and quick medical relief to align with patient expectations. Adoption of clinical decision support is imperative to understand patient metabolic and anatomical history to leverage actionable insights for optimum welfare.

Decision fatigue is a serious concern in care delivery models amongst doctors. The burden of delivering effective medical aid for similar medical conditions yet demonstrating significant uniqueness has posed serious lag in efficient discretion. Therefore several detailed analytical research studies have been leveraged to oversee the shortcomings in care delivery accentuated by decision fatigue and subsequent medical discretion flaws, leading to compromised outcome. Factors such as fatality and surgical mortality have been specifically evaluated to replicate productive medical decisions for superlative outcome. These ongoing studies are estimated to contribute tangibly towards surged reliance on sophisticated technologies such as clinical decision support systems market.

As rightly justified by stakeholders and medical practitioners, the role of clinical decision support systems is expected to enhance wise decision making in healthcare delivery. With augmented dependence on advanced technological aid for improved performance, adoption of AI is highly sought after to eliminate flawed medical diagnosis and subsequent therapeutics. On the back of voluminous accessible data support, reliance on AI is likely to expedite manifold to influence vital medical decisions amongst practitioners.

There are ample ongoing studies and medical literature to support inclusion of AI in leveraging conscious decisions via clinical decision support features. Various functionalities rendered by clinical decision support system based on AI has been gaining quite a fervor on crucial parameters such as design, usability as well as monitoring capabilities. Several high end studies are dedicated to understand the role of AI enabled clinical decision support systems to evaluate practical efficacy. These dedicated research endeavors are estimated to further diversify scope of AI based clinical decision support systems market in forthcoming years.

IBM’s Watson to Facilitate Improved Care Delivery for Oncology Cases

At the backdrop of such progresses in AI enabled clinical decision support systems, industry veterans are increasingly investing in technological up-gradations to maintain long term sustenance. In a recent development, IBM Watson has been diverting heavy investments towards AI enabled healthcare delivery.

Spearheaded by IBM Watson’s cloud computing capabilities, voluminous patient data is analyzed backed by AI and machine learning. Of several such significant studies, a total of over 20 clinical studies have been evaluated and presented at American Society for Clinical Oncology. These new studies affirmed substantial breakthroughs in clinical decision support systems specifically in rendering personalized, case specific therapeutics for oncology, with larger number of successful use cases. Therefore, IBM’s Watson for oncology is poised to leverage incremental growth opportunities in clinical decision support systems market in the coming years.

New Therapeutics Evaluation Models such as SHERPA to Optimize New Treatment Gateway

Chronic health conditions are gradually becoming synonymous with lifestyle alterations. The criticality has been sprawling simultaneously across physical as well as mental wellbeing, necessitating adoption of new insightful research models to attain clear understanding on instances of multimorbidity accentuated by multiple disease prevalence.

Lack of insightful medical literature is contributing considerably towards flawed therapeutics and understanding of disease prognosis. Inclusion of SHERPA (Sharing Evidence Routine for a Person-Centered Plan for Action) which contributes largely towards systematic, evidence backed therapeutics and disease prognosis to deliver need specific therapeutics for patients of multimorbidity. These definitive alterations in patient care delivery model is set to pitch optimistic returns in clinical decision support systems market. Such systematic approaches are directed to reckon mindful decision making backed by ample clinical data induced by systematic research studies.

New Clinical Decision Support System for Opioid Abuse Likely to Favor Growth

Industry stakeholders are increasingly investing in developing patient oriented clinical decision support system based on novel tools. One of the recent developments critically focuses on offering tangible solutions for rising episodes of opioid abuse, quite popular across Americas. The incident is likely to be adequately addressed by path-breaking developments in patient centered clinical decision support system that is based on a wide range of tools that mines data via electronic health records.

With the aid of new clinical data, medical practitioners can instrument more effective action plans to combat opioid abuse. Instances such as these are believed to harbinger remunerative returns and stability in clinical decision support systems, thus rendering multilayered growth in clinical decision support systems market.

Key Market Movements

Instances of Decision Fatigue has been rising alarmingly conclude several vital studies, leading to flawed medical care delivery. Such instances depicting deficient physician cognition has fostered adherence to technological aids such as clinical decision support system

Large scale occurrences of multimorbidity amongst global populace both in terms of physical and cogitative ailments has been on the rise

Inclusion of AI powered clinical decision support systems has been on the rise, especially with large scale investments in healthcare improvement

Innovations such as SHERPA to accentuate studies in evidence based evaluation and subsequent therapeutics

Key Study Deliverables

Market valuation in terms of value and volume with forecast estimations through the forecast span, 2018-25 with CAGR during the said period.

Comprehensive market analysis and assessment based on market segmentation as well as regional diversity.

Identifying market dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, and opportunity assessment

A holistic assessment of the competitive landscape based on standard assessment tools

An elaborate review of industry participants and an assessment on the basis of company and product overview, financial returns, and other substantial business strategies

