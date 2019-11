Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 41.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 77.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising use and acceptance of imaging.

For the growth of business, minimally invasive medical robotics market research report has a lot to offer and hence it plays a very important role in growth. Myriad of factors have been studied in this report that have an influence on the market and healthcare industry. These factors can be listed as industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation, value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. The analysis mentioned in minimally invasive medical robotics report gives clear idea on various segments that are relied upon to view the quickest business development in the course of the estimate forecast frame.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the minimally invasive medical robotics, imaging & visualization systems & surgical instruments market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Europe), Siemens (Germany), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Cheetah Medical (USA), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LIDCO (U.K), CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH (Europe), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Osypka Medical GmbH (Germany), Uscom (Australiya), and among others

Market Drivers

Rising demand for minimally invasive treatment act as market driver.

Increasing advancements in new technologies act as market driver.

Market Restraints

Lack in surgeon’s knowledge and learning curve expertise in robotic-assisted surgery act as restraints to the market.

Declining average selling prices act as restraints to the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Completes Acquisition of CASMED. CASMED a medical technology organization that is dedicated for non-invasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring. With this acquisition Edwards planning to pair CASMED’s FORE-SIGHT with HemoSphere, this will create a unique offering of enhanced recovery tools in monitoring.

In April 2019, Korean Ministry of Food & Drug Safety approved its hemodynamic monitoring product for commercial sale in South Korea. Lidco will launch its LiDCOrapidv3 in South Korea for sales. LiDCOrapidv3 is used in analysis of the blood pressure waveform during high-risk surgeries. This will expand geographical area for Lidco.

Segmentation: Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market

By Products

(Surgical Devices {Handheld Instruments, Guiding Devices, Inflation Systems, Auxiliary Devices, Mechanical Cutters}, Imaging & Visualization Systems, Electrosurgical Devices, Medical Robotics),

Applications

(Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Ent/Respiratory Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Oncology Surgery, Dental Surgery ),

Technology

(Surgical Devices, Imaging Devices Technology),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market

Global minimally invasive medical robotics, imaging & visualization systems & surgical instruments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of minimally invasive medical robotics, imaging & visualization systems & surgical instruments market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

