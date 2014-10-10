The latest report on Mobility as a Service market gives an essential review of the business including definitions, groupings, applications, and industry chain structure. This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Mobility as a Service market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Details of few key market players are given here- MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility

The examination is an ideal blend of both quantitative and qualitative data featuring key market augmentations, challenges that industry and rivalry are trying alongside segmentation and new opportunities accessible and pattern in the Mobility as a Service Market.

The report interfaces the authentic information from 2019 and estimates till 2025. The Mobility as a Service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.49%. The report aims to provide help to chief market players and newcomers by providing them a careful market assessment.

Mobility as a Service Market Outlook-:

Global mobility as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobility as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Breakdown of Mobility as a Service Market-:

The Mobility as a Service market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

By Service Type

Ride Hailing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Micro Mobility Bike Sharing

Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service

Train

Self-Driving Cars

Others

By Requirement Type

Daily Commuter

First & Last Mile Connectivity

Inter-City Trips

Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute

Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips

Others

By Solution Type

Technology Platforms

Payment Engines

Navigation Solutions

Telecom Connectivity Providers

Ticketing Solutions

Insurance Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Vehicle Type

Bus

Four Wheelers

Micro Mobility Bike

Train

Air Flights

By Transportation Type

Private

Public

By Business Model

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Business-To-Industry (B2I)

Business-To-Government (B2G)

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application OS

Android

iOS

Others

By Application

Personalized Application Services

Dynamic Journey Management

Flexible Payments

Transactions

Journey Planning

By End-User

Education

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy & Power

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Mobility as a Service market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Mobility as a Service market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising growth of transportation service available on-demand; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions providing various financial benefits will also propel the market growth

Enhanced levels of growth associated with the transportation and telecom industries giving rise to better quality of mobility services acts as a market driver

Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness associated with the benefits of this service over vehicle ownership; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of information and data privacy with these services will also impede the market growth

Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Mobility as a Service market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the Mobility as a Service market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobility as a service market are; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; Grab; LeCab; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mobike; Ridecell, Inc; Floatility GmbH; EasyMile; Careem; InDriver; ofo Inc.; Curb Mobility; Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Chapter Details Of Mobility as a Service Market-:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

What does this report offers?-:

Developing patterns alongside critical drivers, difficulties and conceivable outcomes.

Fortifies decision making capabilities of market players.

Statistics of the market in form of graphs, pictures, pie-charts and tables.

Detailed knowledge of Mobility as a Service market.

