Mobility as a Service Market Professional Survey Report 2019 By Top Key players MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility
The latest report on Mobility as a Service market gives an essential review of the business including definitions, groupings, applications, and industry chain structure. This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Mobility as a Service market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Details of few key market players are given here- MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility
The examination is an ideal blend of both quantitative and qualitative data featuring key market augmentations, challenges that industry and rivalry are trying alongside segmentation and new opportunities accessible and pattern in the Mobility as a Service Market.
The report interfaces the authentic information from 2019 and estimates till 2025. The Mobility as a Service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.49%. The report aims to provide help to chief market players and newcomers by providing them a careful market assessment.
Mobility as a Service Market Outlook-:
Global mobility as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobility as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Breakdown of Mobility as a Service Market-:
The Mobility as a Service market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
By Service Type
- Ride Hailing
- Ride Sharing
- Car Sharing
- Micro Mobility
- Bike Sharing
- Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service
- Train
- Self-Driving Cars
- Others
By Requirement Type
- Daily Commuter
- First & Last Mile Connectivity
- Inter-City Trips
- Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute
- Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips
- Others
By Solution Type
- Technology Platforms
- Payment Engines
- Navigation Solutions
- Telecom Connectivity Providers
- Ticketing Solutions
- Insurance Services
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Vehicle Type
- Bus
- Four Wheelers
- Micro Mobility
- Bike
- Train
- Air Flights
By Transportation Type
- Private
- Public
By Business Model
- Business-To-Business (B2B)
- Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
- Business-To-Industry (B2I)
- Business-To-Government (B2G)
- Peer-To-Peer (P2P)
By Enterprise Size
- LargeEnterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Application OS
- Android
- iOS
- Others
By Application
- Personalized Application Services
- Dynamic Journey Management
- Flexible Payments
- Transactions
- Journey Planning
By End-User
- Education
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Energy & Power
- Government
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Telecom & IT
- Manufacturing
Regional Insights-
Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Mobility as a Service market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.
The Mobility as a Service market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
Market Drivers:
- Rising growth of transportation service available on-demand; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions providing various financial benefits will also propel the market growth
- Enhanced levels of growth associated with the transportation and telecom industries giving rise to better quality of mobility services acts as a market driver
- Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness associated with the benefits of this service over vehicle ownership; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding security of information and data privacy with these services will also impede the market growth
- Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Key Mobility as a Service market players Analysis-:
The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the Mobility as a Service market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobility as a service market are; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; Grab; LeCab; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mobike; Ridecell, Inc; Floatility GmbH; EasyMile; Careem; InDriver; ofo Inc.; Curb Mobility; Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.
Chapter Details Of Mobility as a Service Market-:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
