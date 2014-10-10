Global Automotive Textiles Market By Raw Materials (Polyamide, Polyester, Acrylic, Polyethylene and Others), Product Type (Woven, Non-Woven and Composites), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Low Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, Buses, and Coaches), Application (Upholstery, Floor Covering, Tires, Airbags and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global automotive textiles market is expected to rise to an estimated to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing preference of upgrading the interior ambience of the vehicles.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive textiles market are Trevira GmbH, DuPont, Sage Automotive Interiors, Baltex, Reliance Industries Limited, Auto Textile S.A, SMS Auto Fabrics, Autoliv Inc., Lear Corporation, Johnson Controls, ACME, AUNDE FAZE THREE Autofab Limited, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Elevate Textiles, Inc., Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd, CMI Enterprises among others.

Market Definition:

An automotive textile includes various types of textile components including fibers, filaments and the fabric used in automobiles. These are the textile used in the automotive industry mainly in the car interior. Most of the textiles are used in seat upholstery, belts, cladding, airbags, and numerous other applications. These textiles must be tested against abrasion resistance, tensile strength among others. These textiles are used in the automotive industry from light vehicles to heavy duty vehicle

Market Drivers:

Prevailing demand of safety devices in vehicles like airbags and seat belts are another factor uplifting the market growth

The consumer’s lifestyle is improving day by day which is resulting into higher demand of personal vehicles; this factor will boost the market growth

R&D initiatives in developing novel and superior quality textile product will also enhance this market growth in the forecast period

Growing disposable income of consumer and living standard also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Surge in raw material such as synthetic leather, natural leather and PVC can hamper the market growth

High cost of production of these textile will also impede the market Regulatory and safety related standards can restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Textiles Market

By Raw Materials

Polyamide

Polyester

Acrylic

Polyethylene

Others

By Product Type

Woven

Non-Woven

Composites

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Low Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Trucks

Buses

Coaches

By Application

Upholstery

Floor Covering

Tires

Airbags

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Welspun India launched latest innovation FibroSplit Composite Fabric, during the IDEA19 exhibition in Miami. It will help the company to expand its product portfolio and business. The product is designed to withstand over 20 washes and also provides a competitive alternative to microfiber based nonwoven and fabrics. This launch will enhance the company’s product portfolio in the market

In March 2018, Adient and Arvind entered into a joint venture which will develop, manufacture and sell automotive fabrics in India. The partnership will provide the innovative automatic fabrics to Indian market. The new company will provide innovative solutions and product quality in fabrics delivering new levels of comfort, design and aesthetic variety. This partnership will also leverage Adient’s market presence with Arvind’s textile providing high quality automotive seating solutions

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive textiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive textiles market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

