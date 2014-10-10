Driverless Tractors Market 2019 Key Factors: KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Trimble Inc., YANMAR Co., Ltd, Dutch Power Company
Global Driverless Tractors Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and technological developments in the autonomous tractors.
Some of the major competitors currently working in the global driverless tractors market are, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Kinze Manufacturing, KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Trimble Inc., YANMAR Co., Ltd, , Dutch Power Company, Escorts Limited, CLAAS KGaA mbH, and K-Line Agriculture among others.
Market Definition:
A driverless tractor is a kind of autonomous technology. The use of driverless tractors in farming will help in providing an efficient usage of the food resources and higher crop yield. Driverless tractors will aim at improving the profit of the farmers and reduce the prices for the consumers thereby making sustainable/organic farming a tempting alternative for both farmer and consumer.
Market Drivers:
- Unavailability of labour is driving the market growth
- High operational efficiency is also expected to drive the growth of this market
- Increasing preference of people towards artificial intelligence and the autonomous equipment also acts as a market driver
- Rising labor costs along with innovation of self-driving technology for vehicles is another factor uplifting the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness regarding the proper functioning of such tractors is also expected to hinder the market growth
- Rising vertical farming trend in some countries can impede the growth of the market
- Higher cost of such tractors can restrain the market demand
Segmentation: Global Driverless Tractors Market
By Component
- Sensor
- GPS
- Vision System
- Others
By Application
- Tillage
- Harvesting
- Irrigation
- Seed Sowing
- Spraying
- Fertilizing
- Others
By Technology
- Fully Autonomous Tractors
- Supervised Autonomous Tractors
- Operator Assisted Autonomous Tractors
By Power Output
- >30 HP
- 31 to 80 HP
- >80 HP
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Belgium
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Escorts Limited launched an automated tractor in India as a part of the automated farming solutions. This driverless tractor aimed at precision based farming which will help the farmers to save their time and maximise the output
- In September 2017, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled their first driverless tractor in India. This innovation will help in changing the future of farming aiming at increasing the productivity thereby leading to the increased food production for feeding the growing requirements of the world by offering many unique features including autosteer a GPS-based technology, auto-headland turn, auto-implement lift among others
Competitive Analysis:
Global driverless tractors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of driverless tractors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
