Global Driverless Tractors Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and technological developments in the autonomous tractors. Global Driverless Tractors Market By Component (Sensor, GPS, Vision System, Others), Application (Tillage, Harvesting, Irrigation, Seed Sowing, Spraying and Fertilizing), Technology (Fully Autonomous Tractors, Supervised Autonomous Tractors, Operator Assisted Autonomous Tractors), Power Output (>30 HP, 31 to 80 HP, >80 HP), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global driverless tractors market are, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Kinze Manufacturing, KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Trimble Inc., YANMAR Co., Ltd, , Dutch Power Company, Escorts Limited, CLAAS KGaA mbH, and K-Line Agriculture among others.

Market Definition:

A driverless tractor is a kind of autonomous technology. The use of driverless tractors in farming will help in providing an efficient usage of the food resources and higher crop yield. Driverless tractors will aim at improving the profit of the farmers and reduce the prices for the consumers thereby making sustainable/organic farming a tempting alternative for both farmer and consumer.

Market Drivers:

Unavailability of labour is driving the market growth

High operational efficiency is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Increasing preference of people towards artificial intelligence and the autonomous equipment also acts as a market driver

Rising labor costs along with innovation of self-driving technology for vehicles is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding the proper functioning of such tractors is also expected to hinder the market growth

Rising vertical farming trend in some countries can impede the growth of the market

Higher cost of such tractors can restrain the market demand

Segmentation: Global Driverless Tractors Market

By Component

Sensor

GPS

Vision System

Others

By Application

Tillage

Harvesting

Irrigation

Seed Sowing

Spraying

Fertilizing

Others

By Technology

Fully Autonomous Tractors

Supervised Autonomous Tractors

Operator Assisted Autonomous Tractors

By Power Output

>30 HP

31 to 80 HP

>80 HP

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Escorts Limited launched an automated tractor in India as a part of the automated farming solutions. This driverless tractor aimed at precision based farming which will help the farmers to save their time and maximise the output

In September 2017, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled their first driverless tractor in India. This innovation will help in changing the future of farming aiming at increasing the productivity thereby leading to the increased food production for feeding the growing requirements of the world by offering many unique features including autosteer a GPS-based technology, auto-headland turn, auto-implement lift among others

Competitive Analysis:

Global driverless tractors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of driverless tractors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Table of Content: Global Driverless Tractors Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Driverless Tractors Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Driverless Tractors Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Driverless Tractors Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..Get Detailed TOC