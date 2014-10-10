Data Bridge Market Research broadcasted a new title “Global Immunofluorescence Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” with 350 pages and in-depth assessment including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players such as Trinity Biotech Ireland; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Biocare Medical, LLC; Abcam plc; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Merck KGaA; Inova Diagnostics, Inc.; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; Sino Biological Inc.; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Vector Laboratories; Novus Biologicals; Svar Life Science AB; OLYMPUS CORPORATION; Leica Microsystems; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Zyagen; BD; TCS Biosciences Ltd. among others.

Global immunofluorescence market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancements being presented by the different market players in terms of products related to this technology.

Global Immunofluorescence Market By Product (Reagents, Instruments, Antibodies, Kits, Consumables & Accessories), Type (Secondary/Indirect Immunofluorescence, Primary/Direct Immunofluorescence, Micro Immunofluorescence), Disease (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Others), Application (Clinical Research, Laboratory Diagnostics), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, CROs), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Immunofluorescence technique is based on the primary biological samples and is generally defined as the technique of utilizing light microscopy in combination with fluorescence microscope on various microbiological samples. The various microbiological samples involve study of tissues and cells. This study is ideal for clinical research on various diseases, such as therapeutics development and diagnosis.

Market Drivers

Rising volume of patients suffering from various chronic diseases will boost the market growth

Focus of various manufacturers and organizations on enhancing their R&D developments giving rise to high expenditure being incurred for the same acts as a market driver

High volume of expenditure being incurred on healthcare infrastructure and enhancing the healthcare quality will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Large levels of financial costs associated with the instruments for immunofluorescence; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Implementation and presence of various unfavorable regulations regarding the trading between various regions of the world can hamper the market growth

Concerns regarding the cross reactivity and lower signaling strength with this technique is another factor restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation:

By Product

Reagents Stains & Dyes Media & Sera Fixatives Buffers Probes Solvents Others

Instruments Microscopes Imaging Analysis Systems

Antibodies Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Kits

Consumables & Accessories

By Type

Secondary/Indirect Immunofluorescence Salt Split Technique Antigenic Mapping Method Double Staining Method

Primary/Direct Immunofluorescence

Micro Immunofluorescence

By Disease

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

By Application

Clinical Research

Laboratory Diagnostics

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, University of Zurich’s scientists announced that they had formulated a new technique for the analysis of cell and their associated components known as “Iterative Indirect Immunofluorescence Imaging (4i)”. This method is expected to refine the existing processes of immunofluorescence imaging. This method ensures that through this usage staining of 40-plex protein can be achieved with the same biological sample

In March 2017, Trinity Biotech Ireland announced the availability of various new products for laboratory automation under their “Autoimmune” product range. The product range includes various immunofluorescence, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and line immunoassay liquid handling instruments accompanied by LIS connectivity and software to help integrate the systems in the consumer’s laboratory

Competitive Analysis:

Global immunofluorescence market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of immunofluorescence market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

