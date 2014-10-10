Global Arthritis Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the disease and the modes of its treatment.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global arthritis market are AbbVie Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; CELGENE CORPORATION; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; UCB S.A.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis AG; Sanofi; AstraZeneca; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Galapagos NV; Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ); Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Abiogen Pharma Spa; Merck & Co., Inc.; Kolon TissueGene, Inc.; Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc among others.

Market Definition:

Arthritis, also known as inflammation of joints is described as the tenderness or swelling occurring in the joints of patients, with the symptoms of the disease being stiffness and pain in joints. It is categorized into two most common variants as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. The patient suffers from significant lack of motion

Market Drivers

Rising cases of rheumatoid arthritis worldwide will accelerate the market growth

Increasing aging population is another factor uplifting the market growth

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures among population will also enhance the market growth

Increasing obesity among population also acts as market driver in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Increasing risk of side effects associated with treatment of arthritis will restrain the market growth

High cost of hyaluronic acid products will hinder the growth of the market

Lack of effective treatment other than symptomatic mode for osteoarthritis also acts as a market restraint

Table of Content: Global Arthritis Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Arthritis Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Arthritis Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Arthritis Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Segmentation: Global Arthritis Market

By Rheumatoid Drug Type

Biologics TNF- α Antagonists T-Cell Inhibitors CD20 Antigen JAK Inhibitors Anti-IL6 Biologics

Non-Biologics Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Synthetic Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (SDMARDs)

Steroids

Analgesics

Glucocorticoids

Others

By Rheumatoid Diagnosis

C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test

Cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (CCP)

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) Test

By Rheumatoid Treatment

Synovectomy

Tendon Repair

Joint Fusion

Symptomatic Treatment

Intermediate Corticosteroid Therapies

Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (DMARD) Therapies Conventional Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (DMARD) Biologic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (DMARD)



By Osteoarthritis Type

Hip

Spinal

Knee

Foot & Ankle

Shoulder

Hand

By Osteoarthritis Diagnosis

Imaging X-Rays Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Others

Joint Fluid Analysis

Others

By Osteoarthritis Treatment

Medication Analgesics Acetaminophen Duloxetine Others Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Aspirin Ibuprofen Naproxen Sodium Naproxen Others Others

Drugs Food Supplements Corticosteroids Hyaluronic Acid Injection Single Injections Multiple Injections Phase III Drugs Others



Assistive Devices

Surgery

Therapy Non-Pharmacological Therapy Pharmacological Therapy



By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Drug Stores

By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Household

Medical Institutes

Research Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that they had submitted a new drug application (NDA) for their investigational, oral, selective JAK 1 inhibitor, “filgotinib” for treatment of adults suffering from rheumatoid arthritis to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). This application will enable the company to enhance their presence in the region for providing therapeutics for inflammation

In August 2019, AbbVie announced that they had received U.S. FDA approval for “RINVIQ (upadacitinib)”, once-daily 15 mg oral Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor designed for the treatment of adults suffering from moderate to severe range of rheumatoid arthritis having an inadequate response to methotrexate (MTX-IR). The drug will be available from late August, 2019

Competitive Analysis:

Global arthritis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of arthritis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global arthritis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

