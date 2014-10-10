Arthritis Market to Set Astonishing Growth by 2026| F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi
Global Arthritis Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the disease and the modes of its treatment.
Some of the major competitors currently working in the global arthritis market are AbbVie Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; CELGENE CORPORATION; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; UCB S.A.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis AG; Sanofi; AstraZeneca; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Galapagos NV; Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ); Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Abiogen Pharma Spa; Merck & Co., Inc.; Kolon TissueGene, Inc.; Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc among others.
Market Definition:
Arthritis, also known as inflammation of joints is described as the tenderness or swelling occurring in the joints of patients, with the symptoms of the disease being stiffness and pain in joints. It is categorized into two most common variants as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. The patient suffers from significant lack of motion
Market Drivers
- Rising cases of rheumatoid arthritis worldwide will accelerate the market growth
- Increasing aging population is another factor uplifting the market growth
- Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures among population will also enhance the market growth
- Increasing obesity among population also acts as market driver in the forecast period
Market Restraints
- Increasing risk of side effects associated with treatment of arthritis will restrain the market growth
- High cost of hyaluronic acid products will hinder the growth of the market
- Lack of effective treatment other than symptomatic mode for osteoarthritis also acts as a market restraint
Table of Content: Global Arthritis Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Arthritis Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Arthritis Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Arthritis Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Segmentation: Global Arthritis Market
By Rheumatoid Drug Type
- Biologics
- TNF- α Antagonists
- T-Cell Inhibitors
- CD20 Antigen
- JAK Inhibitors
- Anti-IL6 Biologics
- Non-Biologics
- Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
- Synthetic Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (SDMARDs)
- Steroids
- Analgesics
- Glucocorticoids
- Others
By Rheumatoid Diagnosis
- C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test
- Cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (CCP)
- Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) Test
By Rheumatoid Treatment
- Synovectomy
- Tendon Repair
- Joint Fusion
- Symptomatic Treatment
- Intermediate Corticosteroid Therapies
- Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (DMARD) Therapies
- Conventional Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (DMARD)
- Biologic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (DMARD)
By Osteoarthritis Type
- Hip
- Spinal
- Knee
- Foot & Ankle
- Shoulder
- Hand
By Osteoarthritis Diagnosis
- Imaging
- X-Rays
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Others
- Joint Fluid Analysis
- Others
By Osteoarthritis Treatment
- Medication
- Analgesics
- Acetaminophen
- Duloxetine
- Others
- Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
- Aspirin
- Ibuprofen
- Naproxen Sodium
- Naproxen
- Others
- Others
- Analgesics
- Drugs
- Food Supplements
- Corticosteroids
- Hyaluronic Acid Injection
- Single Injections
- Multiple Injections
- Phase III Drugs
- Others
- Food Supplements
- Assistive Devices
- Surgery
- Therapy
- Non-Pharmacological Therapy
- Pharmacological Therapy
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Drug Stores
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Household
- Medical Institutes
- Research Organizations
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that they had submitted a new drug application (NDA) for their investigational, oral, selective JAK 1 inhibitor, “filgotinib” for treatment of adults suffering from rheumatoid arthritis to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). This application will enable the company to enhance their presence in the region for providing therapeutics for inflammation
- In August 2019, AbbVie announced that they had received U.S. FDA approval for “RINVIQ (upadacitinib)”, once-daily 15 mg oral Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor designed for the treatment of adults suffering from moderate to severe range of rheumatoid arthritis having an inadequate response to methotrexate (MTX-IR). The drug will be available from late August, 2019
Competitive Analysis:
Global arthritis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of arthritis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
