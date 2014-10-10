Global fumaric acid market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.61% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising popularity of processed food and increasing usage of flavouring agents are the factor for the market growth.

Fumaric acid market research report makes available the market insights about the business scenario with which better business strategies can be built to thrive in the chemicals&materials industry. According to this market report, global market is supposed to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. This renovation will mainly take place due to the actions of key players or brands like developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. This also leads to change the view of the global face of the chemicals&materials industry. The data of this fumaric acid report is represented with the tables, charts and graphs for better understanding.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fumaric acid market are Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.; Polynt; FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD; Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering Co., Ltd.; Isegen South Africa (Pty) Ltd; Tate & Lyle; TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd; SIP CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES; Khusheim Holding; Bartek Ingredients Inc; The Chemical Company; NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.; ESIM Chemicals; Dastech International Inc.; Prinova Group LLC.; Huntsman International LLC; XST Biological Co., Ltd.; Merck KGaA,; China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.; among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global fumaric acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fumaric acid market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Board of Thirumalai Chemicals announced that they have approved the development and operation of a manufacturing facility for food ingredients including malic and fumaric acid in the United States. This new facility will have the capacity of 30,000 tonnes and will help them to meet the rising demand of the customer

In November 2018, TorQuest announced the acquisition of Bartek Ingredients Inc. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their capacity and capabilities so they can serve better products to their customers. Specialty goods from Bartek improve the taste, efficiency and effectiveness of brands worldwide

Segmentation: Global Fumaric Acid Market

By Application

Food Additive

Rosin Paper Sizes

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Animal Feed

Others

By End- User

Food and Beverages Industry Preservatives Baked Products Flavoring Agents Fruit Juices Wine

Cosmetics Industry Body Cleaning Agents

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry Paints Raisins



By Extraction Type

Fumaria Officinalis

Maleic Anhydride

Fermentation

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

