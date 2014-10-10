Global payment processing solutions market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 78.24 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in utilization of e-commerce and the subsequent digital payment services associated with the industry.

Payment processing solutions research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The market insights and analysis about ICT industry, performed in this payment processing solutions market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can depend confidently. Thus, the report aids to concentrate on the more important aspects of the market.

Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-payment-processing-solutions-market

Competitive Analysis

Global payment processing solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of payment processing solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global payment processing solutions market are PayPal; Adyen; Stripe; Wirecard; Square, Inc.; CCBill, LLC; Global Payments Inc.; PayU money; Authorize.Net; Due Inc.; First Data Corporation; Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.; Alipay.com; Paysafe Holdings UK Limited; BlueSnap Inc.; Flagship Merchant Services; Payline Data Services, LLC; GoCardless; INFIBEAM AVENUES; Payvision; Ingenico Group; BillingTree; Computer Services, Inc. and Total System Services, Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, PayU announced that they had acquired a major stake in the Southeast Asia based Red Dot Payment essentially expanding their service providing capabilities in the region as well as extending their payment solution offerings. This acquisition is evidence of PayU’s focus on establishing themselves as the leader of payment solutions as well as becoming the biggest financial investor globally.

In May 2019, Global Payments Inc. and Total System Services, Inc. announced that they had agreed to an equal merger between the two creating a global leader of payment technologies and solution offerings. The combined organizations will be able to provide world-class solution offerings to merchants as well as the consumers in the various industrial verticals.

Market Drivers:

Increased promotion and strategies adopted by various authorities of the world to promote digital payment methods is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing usage of online payment methods as it promotes convenience and easier transactions is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant surge of smartphone users and integration of online payment solutions in these devices is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased demand for easing the transactional flow to more efficiency while constant advancements are underway to improve the customer handling

Market Restraints:

Absence in availability of standardizations and regulations for carrying out transactions internationally is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding cyber-attacks and privacy of information associated with the digital payment methods is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-payment-processing-solutions-market

Segmentation: Global Payment Processing Solutions Market

By Payment Method

E-Wallet

Credit Card

Debit Card

By Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

IT & Telecommunication

Utilities

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

View detailed table of content here https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-payment-processing-solutions-market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com