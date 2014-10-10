Global unmanned surface vehicle market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1528.77 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising demand for maritime security and the need for ocean data & mapping, globally.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market are L3 ASV, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., Textron Inc., ECA GROUP, IAI, Atlas Elektronik, SeaRobotics Corporation., Elbit Systems Ltd., Deep Ocean Engineering, QinetiQ NA, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Ocean Aero, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., 5G International Inc. and Liquid Robotics, Inc. amongst others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

Global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Textron Systems signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). With this agreement, Textron would provide and develop for the US Navy unmanned surface weapons including surface missiles, designators, sensors, and remote weapon stations. Thereby ensuring control and significant monitoring, mapping of operations of the navy.

In September 2018, ASV Global, LLC was purchased by L3 Technologies, a provider of security and detection systems. With this acquisition, L3 would expand its product portfolio by enriching its capabilities in unmanned maritime vehicles. The safety and reliability would improve in the autonomous navigation in the marine applications, with improvised and innovative developments in USVs.

Market Drivers:

Increased research and development in the field of oceanography and hydrography

Rising need for monitoring ocean quality and anti-submarine warfare

The growing need for highly advanced, trustable and reliable USVs , especially in the military sector drives the growth of this market

Increasing contamination of the ocean fresh waters and the need to prevent the contamination accelerates the growth of USVs

Market Restraints:

Availability of low cost unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) would hinder the growth of this market

The lack of capability of collision detection of the USVs would restrain the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

By Type

(Surface, Sub-Surface),

Application

(Defence, Scientific Research, Commercial, Others),

Mode Of Operation

(Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle, Autonomous Surface Vehicle),

Size

(Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large),

Systems

(Propulsion, Communication, Payload, Chassis Material, Component, Software),

Endurance

(<100 hours, 100-500 hours, 500-1000 hours, >1000 hours),

Hull Type

(Kayak, Catamaran, Trimaran, Rigid Inflatable Hull),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

