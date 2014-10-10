Global DevSecOps Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 32.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of adoption of DevOps by the small & medium-sized enterprises.

Global DevSecOps market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of DevSecOps market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the DevSecOps market are Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Synopsys Inc., Microsoft, Google, DOME9 SECURITY INC., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., Chef, Contrast Security, CyberArk Software Ltd., Entersoft, Rogue Wave Software Inc., Splunk Inc., 4ARMED LIMITED, Aqua Security Software Ltd., Checkmarx Ltd., CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO, Continuum Security, Puppet, Sumo Logic, WhiteHat Security, and AlgoSec.

In November 2018, Aqua Security Software Ltd. announced an upgraded version of its security platform for cloud known as 3.5. This upgraded version is able to enable the users for the deployment of security in applications with the usage of server less functions.

In May 2018, Micro Focus announced the introduction of IT Operations Management (ITOM) platform which integrates DevOps with AIOps for the enhancement and effectiveness of speed for the application deployment and delivery.

1. Overview of DevSecOps in the global market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of DevSecOps in the global market.

3. Market trends in the global DevSecOps market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for DevSecOps in the global market.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the deployments segment (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the application segment (ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the vertical segment (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa) market size data for the DevSecOps market.

9. Analysis of DevSecOps in the global market by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Growing need for better and consistent security amid the growing need for application development and deliveries is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Rising levels of adoption globally among the small & medium-sized enterprises and the need to comply with these security guidelines and regulations is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Refusal of a number of enterprises in adoption of modern technologies is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of knowledgeable and technically capable professionals present in the enterprises for the deployment and integration of DevSecOps is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Component

(Solution, Services),

Deployment Type

(Cloud, On-Premises),

Organization Size

(Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Vertical

(BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

