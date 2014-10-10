Globalization is reaching at the highest level day by day and hence global market research has become quite imperative which helps businesses with decision making. This Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market research report provides estimations about the key factors of the industry with the precise and perfect data that is useful for the business. Global market research report considers several market aspects to offer solution for the toughest business questions. Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market report takes into account key market dynamics, existing market scenario and future prospects of the sector. By performing top to bottom examination of the ABC industry, the report gives evaluations about the income, return on investment (ROI) and developing business strategies.

Global monolithic microwave IC market is expected to rise to an estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising adoption of E band and growing wireless communication infrastructure are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global monolithic microwave IC market are NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Broadcom, Qorvo, Inc, MACOM, Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated, Mini-Circuits, Ommic S.A., WIN Semiconductors, Custom MMIC, United Monolithic Semiconductors, Vectrawave, BeRex, Arralis, MICROREL Electronic Components, Aspen Electronics Ltd,, BAE Systems, The SETI League, Inc, Radiant Group of Companies, KYOCERA Corporation and others.

Market Definition: Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market

Monolithic microwave integrated circuit or MMIC is an integrated circuit (IC) which is specially designed to operate microwave frequencies. They are usually made of material such as indium gallium phosphide, gallium nitride, indium phosphide and gallium arsenide. They are small in size and have less than one square millimetre surface area. They are widely used in application such as cellular phones, electronic transponders, imaging systems, and robot control systems among others. They also have the ability to handle entire electronic device on single semiconductor wafer.

Report Segmentation:-

Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market By Component (Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters, Mixers, Voltage- Controlled Oscillators, Frequency Multipliers), Material Type (Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Nitride, Indium Gallium Phosphide), Technology (Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor, High Electron Mobility Transistor, Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor, Enhancement-Mode Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor, Metamorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor, Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor, Metal-Oxide Semiconductor), Frequency Band (L Band (1–2 GHz), S Band (2–4 GHz), C Band (4–8 GHz), X Band (8–12 GHz), Ku Band (12–18 GHz), K Band (18–27 GHz), Ka Band (26.5–40 GHz), V Band (40–75 GHz), W Band (75–110 GHz)), Application (Consumer/Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace& Defence, CATV and Wired Broadband, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis

Global monolithic microwave IC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of monolithic microwave IC market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Custom MMIC announced the launch of their two new GaAs High IP3 I/Q Mixer MMICs covering C and X-Band, the CMD257C4 and CMD258C4. These two mixer have outstanding image rejection and wide IF bandwidths and are made of double mixer cells. They also have the ability to operate within the temperature range of -40 ℃to 85 ℃.These products are cost savings from hybrid image reject mixers and single sideband up converter assemblies

In October 2017, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced the launch of their Ka-band (26-40GHz) 8W gallium nitride (GaN) high-electron mobility transistor (HEMT) monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) amplifier for satellite earth stations. It will provide low distortion and have output rating of 8W. They are specially designed for those areas whose networks are very hard to construct. The main aim of this launch is to meet the rising demand for higher-frequency Ka-band

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Table Of Content: Monolithic Microwave IC Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Monolithic Microwave IC

Part 04: Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Continue. .

The report provides insights on the following points:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Monolithic Microwave IC Market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Monolithic Microwave IC Market " and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for Monolithic Microwave IC Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Monolithic Microwave IC market

