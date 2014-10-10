Autotransfusion is the medical procedure which enables a patient to receive his own blood during a surgical event, in contrast to relying on foreign aid or donor blood. In most common occurrences, blood from a patient’s body via intraoperative blood salvage to avert massive blood loss during surgical procedures.

Some of the most commonplace events wherein autotransfusion system Market is employed include cardiac operations, orthopedic surgeries as well as sudden trauma and accident cases. Backed by several advantages such as reduced risk of infections, easy access, superior functionality of cells and the like, autotransfusion has been gaining potential adoption in recent years. One of the most prominent advantages of autotransfusion system is that it allows optimum blood supply in case of unavailability of blood for rare blood groups.

Allogenic blood transfusion comes with its set of perils such as strong chances of infections. Infection therapeutics in present times is pricy and often leads to prolonged procedures, thereby contributing towards hefty financial burden amongst patients. The situation is now corrected by autotransfusion system. Autotransfusion system involves detailed techniques of collecting patients’ blood, followed by adequate processing and storage until the collected blood is later reinfused as and when required. Allogenic blood transfusion is touted to render severe and often fatal consequences such as transfusion related acute lung injury and transfusion associated sepsis, besides other complications. Several studies are emphasizing allogenic blood transfusions as a potential cause of death as well as severe infections amongst patients.

Autotransfusion System Finds Tangible Applications in Cardiac and Orthopedic Surgical Procedures

One of the most visible adverse impact of allogenic blood transfusion is in spine surgeries. Therefore, several studies are underway to limit blood transfusions during spine injuries to limit occurrences of infections. In this light, autotransfusion system is gaining substantial preferences in the coming years. Autotransfusion system has proved to be highly beneficial in cardiac procedures wherein blood lost during cardiac operations is re-infused back.

The process in known as intraoperative autotransfusion and has proved favorably in open heart surgical events where the patient remains solely dependent on circulatory aid. AUtotransfusion system is highly relied upon for its ability to direct maximum blood back into the patient’s system with highest volume of red blood cells. The process therefore significantly eliminated the need for foreign donor which bears high risks of infections. Growing number of cardiac surgical procedures on the back of surged cardiac disorders is likely to favor greater adoption and growth in global autotransfusion system market.

Cardiac surgeries are on the rise as the burden of cardiac disorders is demonstrating ample upswing globally. Cardiac related diseases are known to cause surged fatality owing to lack of timely detection and eventual therapeutics. According to American College of Cardiology, cardiovascular ailments continue to remain potential hiccups and are known to trigger large scale fatality. According to one of its published reports, in the US, there will be over 1,055,000 cases of cardiac disorders in 2019. This astonishing surge in cardiac disorders leads to concomitant rise in cardiac surgeries, further necessitating adoption of autotransfusion system.

Further, according to American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases claimed over 17.6 million deaths annually in 2016, and the number is set to rise exponentially, to around 23.6 million by 2030 opines the study.

Novel Studies Underway to Assess Efficacy of Autotransfusion System in Cell Separation and Washout

One of the most common uses of autotransfusion system is in orthopedic therapeutics. Autotransfusion in elaborate knee and spine procedures bears excellent outcome. Processes such as knee replacement and hip arthroplasty delivered improved results in dealing with blood loss as opposed to surgical drains.

Several high end studies are underway to assess the capabilities of autotransfusion system in blood conservation. A recent study evaluated the efficacy of autotransfusion system amongst patients undergoing surgical procedures such as cardiac and orthopedic procedures. A New autotransfusion system, under the brand, CATSmart was evaluated on the basis of its capabilities in red cell validation and washout potency of a new autotransfusion system, CATSmart. The test affirmed CATSmart’s efficacy as an ideal autotransfusion system that incorporates appropriate red cell separation as well as washout quality. These ongoing studies further reinforce greater adoption and concomitant growth in global autotransfusion system market.

Blood transfusion is a commonplace occurrence in the Americas. Several components such as red blood cells, granulocytes, platelets and the like are transfused regularly, often leading to complications and contamination. Therefore, it is highly recommended to subject blood components to detailed washing procedures to eliminate risks of contamination. Besides improving blood cell quality before it is transfused. One of the most extensively used methods in blood purification is centrifugation processing. However, recent studies have substantiated the implications of the method in coining adverse effects such as allergic reactions. Therefore, modern and improved autotransfusion systems are being developed to appropriately enable centrifugation free washing techniques with reduced contamination chances.

In this regard continuous flow technologies washing technique automatically fills, washes and separates blood components via disposable washing chamber. Companies such as Fresenius has introduced Fresinius Continuous Autotransfusion System (CATS) to carry out compact washing processes. It remains one of the pioneering automatic autotransfusion system that FDA has approved.

CATS based autotransfusion system paved way for thoroughly washed RBCs with unaltered potassium content. It also proved highly efficient in removing dissolved fat from the blood. Therefore, CATS based autotransfusion system remains more efficient in contrast to centrifugation cell processors and autotransfusion systems based on discontinuous flow system.

Major Market Movements

Growing Burden of critical ailments such as cardiac disorders and orthopedic and spine diseases necessitate adoption of autotransfusion system

Autotransfusion system allows blood salvaging from the patient himself, without relying on external blood donors

Blood obtained from external blood donors often leads to infections and contamination

New purification and washing technologies likely to further solidify reliance on autotransfusion system

Growing number of transplants and surgeries such as cardiac and orthopedic procedures are likely to further fuel adoption of autotransfusion system.

