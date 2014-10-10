Data Bridge Market Research recently published a market study on the Global Edge AI Hardware Market. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the market structure. Research offers predictions and global Edge AI Hardware market statistics which are calculated utilizing advanced secondary and primary research techniques. This is the quality market report which has transparent market research studies and estimations that supports business growth. To improve customer experience while using this global market report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well.

Global Edge AI Hardware Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of 513.01 million units in 2018 to an estimated value of 2245.87 million units by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of some players that are profiled in the the report includes ” videantis GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Premier Farnell Limited, Micron Technology, Inc., Alphabet Inc., SecureRF Corporation, Microsoft, Xilinx Inc., Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG, Apple Inc., Arm Limited, MediaTek Inc., Applied Brain Research, Inc., Horizon Robotics, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., CEVA, Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, Synopsys “. Usually we follow NAICS Industry standards and validate company profile with product mapping to filter relevant Industry players, furthermore list is sorted to come up with a sample size of at least 50 to 100 companies having greater topline value to get their segment revenue for market estimation.

The study is a source of reliable data on Global Edge AI Hardware Market segments and sub-segments, Edge AI Hardware Market trends and dynamic supply and demand market size current trends/opportunities/challenges, competitive landscape, Technological breakthrough value chain and stakeholder analysis.

Global Edge AI Hardware Market Segmentation:

By Device: Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker

By End-User Industry: Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive & Transportation

By Power Consumption: Less than 1W, 1-3W, 3-5W, 5-10W

Edge AI Hardware Industry Worldwide Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand for faster and efficient edge hardware devices that require lower processing time in AI applications; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Reduced costing and innovations in products available in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack or dearth of professionals that are skilled or knowledgeable enough on AI and edge computing; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of training or skills for the operations of devices and equipments’ integration in various AI devices; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The analysis plans adopted by businesses operating in the Edge AI Hardware market. As a portion of these research, the authors have examined all business approaches of leading players, including affiliations contracts, mergers, and acquisitions market presence, along with Edge AI Hardware expansion and clients can get conscious of the specifications of goods and services provided by key-players. Additionally, they will have the ability to explore current trends and their competitions.

