Global passenger information system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value is due to the focus of authorities of various regions to develop and implement smart city-based infrastructural solutions.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global passenger information system market are EUROTECH; DILAX Intelcom GmbH; Infodev Electronic Designers International inc.; iris-GmbH infrared & intelligent sensors; Cisco; Siemens; Hitachi, Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; innovation in traffic systems SE; Clever Devices Ltd; TOYO DENKI SEIZO K.K.; Retail Sensing Ltd.; Trapeze Software ULC; Syncromatics Corporation; RATP Smart Systems; TripSpark Technologies; Postec Tecnologia; Ermetris SRL; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Dysten Sp. z o.o.; General Electric; TE Connectivity; Thales Group; Cubic Corporation among others.

Competitive Analysis

Global passenger information system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of passenger information system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced the availability of “Urban Rail Light Cloud”, “LTE-R” and “5G Digital Indoor Systems (DIS)” solutions during the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2019 held in Stockholm Sweden from 9-12, June 2019. The solutions have been designed to provide interconnected transportation systems for rail transport helping implement a cost-effective and efficient transport system

In November 2018, Dysten Sp. z o.o. announced that they had agreed with KZK GOP for the implementation of components to ensure the application of “Dynamic Passenger Information System” at four hundred and sixty two strategic locations throughout the Silesian region in Poland. This strategic initiative will help ensure better transportation capabilities while helping the safety of passengers

Market Definition:

Passenger information system is the technology designed to provide real-time information of the passengers in transit with the help of various dedicated automated solutions to help them in their transit while providing secure travelling for passengers as well as service providers. This information is subsequently used for providing communication, entertainment, broadcasting and various other applications.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced innovations and advancements of technologies associated with telecommunications industry is expected to drive the market growth

High demand for real-time information of passengers in transit is expected to propel the adoption rate

Significant rise in the volume of smartphone usage will boost the market growth in the forecast period

Enhanced user experience and customer-focused service provision by the various transit providers also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Significant costs required for the establishment and maintenance of these systems is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Lack of appropriate infrastructure required for the integration and usage of these systems; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Passenger Information System Market

Global Passenger Information System Market By Product (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (Passenger Information Display Systems, Passenger Information Announcement Systems, Emergency Communication Systems, Infotainment Systems, Passenger Information Mobile Application), Application (Railways, Roadways, Airways), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

