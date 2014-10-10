Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance By Product (High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene), Technology (Silane Grafting, Peroxide, Electron Beam), Process (Physical, Chemical), Application (Wires & Cables, Plumbing, Medical, Chemical industry, Automotive), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the leading organizations' names are listed here- Dow, Borealis AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Exxon Mobil Corporation, KLOTZ AIS GmbH, Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd., Sankhla Plolymers , Solvay, Zimmer Biomet, Charloma Inc., PolyOne Corporation, 3H VINACOM CO., LTD, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, others

Global cross-linked polyethylene market is projecting a rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in the demand from automotive industry, increase in the demand of packaging industry and rise in the growth of plastic pipes in the solar industry

A thermosetting resin consisting of radiation cross-linking, peroxide cross-linking and silane cross-linking is defined as cross-linked polyethylene. Cross-linked polyethylene is widely used in plumbing industry for piping and tubing purposes, insulation, packaging and consumer goods. It is cross linked mainly to change its nature from thermoplastic to thermoset with enhanced mechanical strength. Cross linking of polyethylene results in polymer with high molecular weight improving the impact strength, tensile strength and density.

Rise in the demand from automotive industry might boost the growth of this market

Increase in the demand of packaging industry would also accelerate the market growth

Rise in the growth of plastic pipes in the solar industry could enhance the market growth

It has a tendency of degradation by the direct sunlight might act as a restraint to the market growth

Safety concern regarding pipes and plumbing failure would hamper the growth of the market

Easily perforation by the insects can also restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, The Dow Chemical Company had set up a new plant in Texas for the production of polyethylene. The plant facility increased the production of polyethylene in Texas. The new plant would help the Dow chemical company in expanding their business in the U.S. gulf coast to become polyethylene market leader

In March 2017, Borealis AG and NOVA Chemicals Corporation had signed an agreement with Total Petrochemicals and Refining USA, Inc. in order to develop a new polyethylene facility in Bayport, Texas. The new built facility would help in expansion of business in America for Borealis and NOVA Chemicals

