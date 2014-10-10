Instant Adhesives Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance By Chemistry (Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy-based); Curing Process (Conventional, Light-cured), Substrate (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composites), Application (Industrial, Electronics, Medical, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The INSTANT ADHESIVES MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , H.B. Fuller Company, 3M, Sika AG, TOAGOSEI CO., LTD., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Bostik, Huntsman International, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Permabond LLC, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Franklin International, LORD Corporation, Masterbond, Parson Adhesives, Delo, Dymax Corporation, Loxeal S.r.l, Hernon Manufacturing, Inc., Chemence and many more.

Global instant adhesives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.82 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to rising demand of instant adhesives in various fields.

Instant adhesives, commonly known as cyanoacrylate adhesives, are thermoplastic products known for fast and reliable bond with a wide range of viscosities. Instant adhesives are widely used as they are effective even at room temperature; they are one-part catalyst free formulation and have high chemical resistance. Instant adhesives are extensively used in applications such as chemical machinery and equipment, the automotive industry, musical instruments, precision equipment, and domestic operations. Instant adhesives that are based on methyl cyanoacrylate are majorly used for the assembling of rigid materials.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing medical and transportation industries in Asia-Pacific region

Developments in the green adhesives technology

Growing demand for sealants and adhesives

High cost of the instant adhesives as compared with the other adhesives

Low durability of instant adhesives

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Arkema announced the acquisition of Afinitica. Afinitica is a Spanish company specialized in instant adhesives. The said acquisition will enable Bostik to develop a solid position in adhesives used in markets with strong growth potential

In June 2016,H.B. Fuller announced the acquisition of Cyberbond, a premium brand with advanced Cyanoacrylate products and became one of the established player in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives (CA) technology market

