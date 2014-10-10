Coalescing Agent Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance By Type (Hydrophilic Coalescing Agent, Hydrophobic Coalescing Agent), Application (Personal Care Ingredient, Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

The COALESCING AGENT MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Akzo Nobel N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Arkema, synthomer plc, DowDuPont, Solvay, Elementis plc, Hallstar, PATCHAM(FZC), Stepan Company, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd (KAPL), others

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Global Coalescing Agent Market was valued at an estimated USD 0.96 billion in 2018, projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 resulting in a projected estimated value of USD 1.42 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand from various end-users due to its rising benefits.

Coalescing agents are a type of chemical compound that is used in the formulation of films of the polymer bonds in paints and coatings. They are used as an additive to reduce the complication process in formulation of films by reducing the formulation temperature. This helps in ensuring that the paints & coatings have a smooth finish to the end-products.

Competitive Rivalry-:The Coalescing Agent report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increased levels of urbanization globally resulting in increased demand from paints & coatings industry is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Strict regulations imposed by the authorities along with the particular standards according to the different regions, along with the high production cost of the product is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Evonik Industries AG announced that they had agreed to acquire 3M’s high-concentrates additive compounding business. With the completion of this acquisition, Evonik will further expand its product offerings in the additives establishing them as one of the leaders in the world.

In March 2017, synthomer plc announced that they had completed the acquisition of Perstorp Oxo Belgium AB from Perstorp Orgnr for 78 million euros. With this acquisition synthomer is better placed to serve the paints & coatings industry for additives.

The COALESCING AGENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

