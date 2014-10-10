Body Worn Sensors Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique By Sensor Types (Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Image Sensors, Position Sensors, Medical Based Sensor, Others), Application (Fitness & Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare & Medical, Clinical Setting, Industrial & Military), Care Setting (Hospital, Home, Outpatient Clinic, Long-Term Care Facility), Device Placement (Body Wear, Eye Wear, Foot Wear, Wrist Wear, Others), End-User (Manufacturing, Retail, Trade & Transportation, Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Banking & Financial Services, Telecommunication, Information Technology, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The BODY WORN SENSORS MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Heimann Sensor GmbH, Dexter Research Center, MC10, Shimmer, Carre Technologies inc (Hexoskin), Isansys Ltd., Maxim Integrated, MBIENTLAB INC, adidas AG, Analog Devices, Inc., TDK Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation amongst others.

Global body worn sensors market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 45.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising health awareness, increasing applications and technological advancements.

Body worn sensors examines and monitors the various components related to the numerous health problems such as heart rate, body temperature, and pulse rate of infants and elderly patients on regular basis. The sensors are fixed on various wearable devices for the examination of the body temperature and added activities. These body worn sensors offers high security and dependability due to technological advancement and innovation.

Competitive Rivalry-:The Body Worn Sensors report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Development and extensive use of software like IoT, machine learning, Cloud based solutions accelerates the growth of this market

Rising demand for monitoring of patients at home and remote setups

Rising demand of wearable sensors amongst infants and kids

Increased use of 4G enabled smartphones, which can be paired with these sensors also drives the growth of this market

High cost of product restrains the growth of this market

Concerns related to privacy and misuse of data

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, GE along with the assistance of Nano-Bio Manufacturing Consortium and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, developed a body worn sensor, which is to be worn on the wrist and in the size of a small band aid. This sensor can be used to track the heart rate, the level of BP, blood oxygen combination, water hydration level, with the detection of EKG capability. With this data, one could track the potential patients’ problems, calling for an immediate action. With such advancements in medical devices, it assists in the early detection of diseases.

