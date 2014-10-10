“20700 Lithium Battery Market Report 2019

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell. Cells with a cylindrical shape are made in a characteristic “swiss roll” manner, which means it is a single long sandwich of positive electrode, separator, negative electrode and separator rolled into a single spool. The main disadvantage of this method of construction is that the cell will have a higher series inductance.

The following manufacturers have covered: Panasonic(Sanyo), Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony, Wanxiang(A123 Systems), Hitachi, Tianjin Lishen, Hefei Guoxuan, Dongguan Large Electronics, OptimumNano, DLG Electronics, Zhuoneng New Energy, CHAM BATTERY, Padre Electronic

Segment by Type: LiCoO2 Battery, NMC/NCA Battery, LiFePO4 Battery, Others

Segment by Application: Power Banks, Laptop Battery Packs, Electric Vehicles, Flashlights, Cordless Power Tools, Others

Geographically, this 20700 Lithium Battery report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth rate (%) of the 20700 Lithium Battery in these regions, covering

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Southeast Asia

The Middle East

