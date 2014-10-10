“Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Summary 2019 :

The Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market report presents the comprehensive analysis of key market segments and sub-segments, evolving the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market trends and dynamics, changing supply and demand scenarios, Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting, Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges, competitive insights, opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs.

An ASIC is an integrated circuit made for a specific user or a particular electronic system.

The versatility and mass production of digital integrated circuits have greatly reduced the cost of electronic products, and promoted the popularization of computer communication and electronic products. At the same time, it also created the contradiction between general and special, and the disconnection between system design and circuit production. At the same time, the larger the size of the integrated circuit, the more difficult it is to change the specific requirements when setting up the system. In order to solve these problems, an application-specific integrated circuit featuring user participation in the design has emerged, which can realize optimal design of the whole system, superior performance and strong confidentiality.

The ASIC can integrate the functions of several, dozens, or even hundreds of general-purpose small and medium-sized integrated circuits that respectively undertake some functions on one chip, thereby integrating the entire system on one chip to realize the system needs. . It optimizes the circuit of the whole machine, reduces the number of components, shortens the wiring, reduces the volume and weight, and improves the system reliability. The product features strong function and variety; but the batch size is small, the design cycle is long, and the process production and testing difficulty increases, so the cost is high.

The global Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market was valued at 17200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 32300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers have covered: Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Linear Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation

This Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution, etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume, and value, as well as price data.

Segment by Type: Full Custom Design ASIC, Semi-custom Design ASIC (Standard Cell Based ASIC and Gate Array Based ASIC), Programmable ASIC

Segment by Application: Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics

Additionally, the information on the latest developments in this Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market, both, at the as well as regional level, is expected to enhance the decision-making capability of the reader. Up-to-date information on various specifications, buyer analysis, their purchasing volume, prices, and price analysis, and deep insights on the leading suppliers have also been provided in this study for the readers.

Geographically, this Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth rate (%) of the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) in these regions, covering

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Southeast Asia

The Middle East

Key Highlights:

• Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Overall the report offers detailed coverage of Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) industry and presents main market trends. This research gives historical and forecasts market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

