Meat Glue Market Overview

Meat glue is an enzyme widely used in binding and texturing of various food products. Major manufacturer in the market are from Japan, China & the U.S. These manufacturers are aiming to develop new combinations of transglutaminase to be used in vegetarian food products. Various food industries such as in meat, fish, dairy, and bakery are driving the demand for microbial transglutaminase due to its easy availability and low production cost. Nowadays, the governments of many countries are also supporting the use of meat glue in a range of food products. For instance, Food and Drug Administration has given ‘generally regarded as safe or GRAS status’ to transglutaminase.

Segmentation

The global meat glue market is segmented by product source, product type, end-user, and geography.

On the basis of the product source, the market is segmented into plant, animal, and microbial. The microbial meat glue obtained from bacteria Streptoverticillium sp. is projected to witness rapid growth in the global meat glue market owing to its wide availability.

On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into RM transglutaminase, TI transglutaminase, GS transglutaminase, and YG transglutaminase. YG transglutaminase is expected to witness significant growth in the global meat glue market during the forecast period 2018-2025 due to its growing use in dairy industry to improve the texture of dairy products. Furthermore, increasing demand for yogurt and tofu across the globe is expected to drive the market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into meat, fish, processed foods, and dairy industry The increase in demand of processed meat like sauages,bacon,ham is likely to drive the market.

Regional Analysis

In Canada, meat glue is more often used in processed & packaged cuts rather than the fresh cuts of meat which is likely to drive meat glue market in the processed food industries.

Key players

Some of the key players in the global meat glue market are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Kinry Food Ingredients Co., Ltd., BDF Natural Ingredients, S.L., Nanning Pangbo Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., Micro Tech Foods Ingredients Inc., C&P Additives, and Jiangsu Yiming Biological Co., Ltd.