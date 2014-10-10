The Global HV Bushing Market has been thoroughly analysed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. This report also covers different industrial information, which is very important for the vendors. The HV Bushing Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides CAGR during the period 2025.

An HV Bushing is mainly used in an electrical equipment, where it is means for passing an electrical conductor through a grounded object without causing short circuit. As the electrical strength varies in the conductor due to frequency fluctuation, leakage paths may develop within the insulation. If this leakage overcomes the dielectric strength of the insulation, it may puncture the insulation and permits the current to conduct the nearest earthed material causing burning and arching.

The Global HV Bushing Market is driven by the increasing need of reliable electric supply & subsequent investment in transmission & distribution network, grid expansion, and developing safe electrical infrastructure.

The global HV Bushing market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on HV Bushing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HV Bushing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of HV Bushing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their HV Bushing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Siemens

Crompton Greaves

Hubbell Incorporated

Webster-Wilkinson

Warco

ABB

Meister International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by Type

Condenser Type

Non-Condenser Type

by Voltage Rating

15kV-170kV

170kV-245kV

245kV & above

Segment by Application

Utilities

Industries

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of HV Bushing

1.1 Definition of HV Bushing

1.2 HV Bushing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HV Bushing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Condenser Type

1.2.3 Non-Condenser Type

1.3 HV Bushing Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global HV Bushing Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Utilities

1.3.3 Industries

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global HV Bushing Overall Market

1.4.1 Global HV Bushing Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global HV Bushing Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America HV Bushing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe HV Bushing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China HV Bushing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan HV Bushing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia HV Bushing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India HV Bushing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of HV Bushing

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of HV Bushing

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of HV Bushing

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of HV Bushing

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global HV Bushing Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of HV Bushing

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

