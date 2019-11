The finance lease or capital lease refers to the agreement wherein the lessee gets the ownership of the asset before the lease expires. Finance lease benefits the lessee in the form of a cost-effective mode of acquiring assets. Moreover, it also helps in freeing the working capital, which the lessee can invest in its core tasks. Let’s have a look at the major finance leasing market trends for 2019 to 2025.

Finance leasing market can broadly be segmented on the basis of products, type, end user, contracts, application and geography. The publish market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Additionally, numerous emerging trends are expected to gain traction in the global finance leasing market over the next few years, positively impacting market growth. This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd, HSBC Group, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Bank of America Leasing & Capital, LLC, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions and others. The market is led by these giants and they dominate the market. Hence the market is consolidated. Therefore, market concentration is high.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Industry trends and dynamics

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

