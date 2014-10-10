Smart exoskeleton systems are built using sensors and actuators to provide enhanced support to specific body parts. These systems are witnessing massive adoption for clinical purposes which is driving global smart exoskeleton market through 2025. Increase in demand for use of smart exoskeletons in rehabilitation of people suffering from physical disabilities and neurological disorders is the major factor driving the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market.

The report discusses the market dynamics, which have an impact on this market, and provides information on component, types and applications. This study also aims to assess competitors and included profiles of key companies active in smart exoskeleton markets.

Looping onto the regional overview, the global smart exoskeleton market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Leading players of the smart exoskeleton market includes ATOUN Inc., BIONIK, CYBERDYNE, INC., Ekso Bionics, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Technaid. S.L., US Bionics, Inc.

Scope of the report:

To classify the global smart exoskeleton market into segments by technology, type, region, applications and analyze their growth prospects individually.

To analyze market trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints associated with the smart exoskeleton market.

Profiling key companies operating in the global smart exoskeleton market.

To study market response with respect to the mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast global smart exoskeleton market size.

To classify and forecast global smart exoskeleton market based on vehicle type, sales channel, product type, component and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global smart exoskeleton market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for global smart exoskeleton industry.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart exoskeleton market.

