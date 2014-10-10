“Organic LED Market Summary 2019 :

OLED, also known as organic light emitting diode is a flat light emitting technology developed by placing thin organic films between two conductors.

OLED technology helps the end user to create flexible display and lighting panels. OLEDs are more expensive as compared to LED and LCD products. However, the price of these products would decrease gradually once the products get more acceptance in the market.

Asia-Pacific leads the world OLED market, accounting for majority of the total market share by revenue. It is followed by North America, Europe and LAMEA.

High efficiency, high cost, low power consumption, enhanced picture quality, technological limitations, lack of awareness, durability and light weight are the major impacting factors influencing the world OLED market. Moreover, growing demand for eco-friendly products may act as a major growth opportunity for this industry.

The following manufacturers have covered: Samsung, LG, AUO, Panasonic, Philips, Osram, Universal Display, Futaba, Ltd, Kunshan Visionox, Display Company, Pioneer, Acuity Brands Lighting, InnoLux

Segment by Type: Pmoled, Amoled

Segment by Application: Television and Monitors, Smartphones, Notebooks and Tablets, Automotive, Others

Additionally, the information on the latest developments in this Organic LED market, both, at the as well as regional level, is expected to enhance the decision-making capability of the reader. Up-to-date information on various specifications, buyer analysis, their purchasing volume, prices, and price analysis, and deep insights on the leading suppliers have also been provided in this study for the readers.

Geographically, this Organic LED report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth rate (%) of the Organic LED in these regions, covering

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Southeast Asia

The Middle East

Key Highlights:

• Global Organic LED Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Organic LED Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the Organic LED consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Organic LED market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key Organic LED manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Organic LED with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Overall the report offers detailed coverage of Organic LED industry and presents main market trends. This research gives historical and forecasts market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Organic LED producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

