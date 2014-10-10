“Infrared Detection Equipment Market Report 2019

An infrared detection equipment is a detector that reacts to infrared (IR) radiation.

The two main types of detectors are thermal and photonic (photodetectors).The thermal effects of the incident IR radiation can be followed through many temperature dependent phenomena. Bolometers and microbolometers are based on changes in resistance. Thermocouples and thermopiles use the thermoelectric effect. Golay cells follow thermal expansion. In IR spectrometers the pyroelectric detectors are the most widespread.

The following manufacturers have covered: Excelitas Technologies, Nippon Ceramic, Hamamatsu Photonic, Murata Manufacturing, Flir Systems, Texas Instruments, Honeywell, Omron, Raytheon, Sofradir , Infra TEC

Segment by Type: by Type, Mercury cadmium telluride (MCT), Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer, by Technology, Cooled IR detector technology, Uncooled IR detector technology, by Wavelength, Short-wave infrared, Medium-wave infrared, Long-wavelength infrared

Segment by Application: People and motion sensing, Temperature measurement, Industrial, Spectroscopy & biomedical imaging, Military and defense, Automotive, Smart home

Geographically, this Infrared Detection Equipment report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth rate (%) of the Infrared Detection Equipment in these regions, covering

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Southeast Asia

The Middle East

