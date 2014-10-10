The global insurance fraud detection market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the insurance fraud detection market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global Insurance fraud detection market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global Insurance fraud detection market are FICO (US), IBM (US), BAE Systems (UK), SAS Institute (US), Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis (US), iovation (US), FRISS (Netherlands), SAP (Germany), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Simility (US), Kount (US), Software AG (Germany), BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions (India), and Perceptiviti (India).

Market Segmentation:

By Component, the insurance fraud detection market has the following segments:

Solution

Fraud Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Big Data Analytics

Authentication Single-Factor Authentication Multi-Factor Authentication Risk-Based Authentication

Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Others

Services Professional Services Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services



On the basis of Deployment Type, the insurance fraud detection market has the following segments:

On-premises

Cloud

On the basis of Organization Size, the Insurance Fraud Detection Market has the following segments:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

The report answers the following questions about the Insurance fraud detection market: