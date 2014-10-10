The global algorithmic trading market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the algorithmic trading market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global algorithmic trading market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global algorithmic trading market are Thomson Reuters , 63 moons (India), Virtu Financial , Software AG (Germany), MetaQuotes Software (Cyprus), Symphony Fintech (India), InfoReach , Argo SE , Kuberre Systems , Tata Consulting Services (India), QuantCore Capital Management (China), iRageCapital (India), Automated Trading SoftTech (India), Tethys , Trading Technologies , uTrade (India), Vela , and AlgoTrader (Switzerland).

Based on Trading Types, the Algorithmic trading market is divided into the following segments:

Foreign Exchange (FOREX)

Stock Markets

Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

Bonds

Cryptocurrencies

Others (commodities, assets, Credit Default Swaps, (CDS), Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), and collateral mortgage)

Based on Components, the market is divided into the following segments:

Solutions Platforms Software Tools

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Based on Deployment modes, the Algorithmic trading market is divided into the following segments:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into the following segments:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

The report answers the following questions about the Algorithmic trading market: