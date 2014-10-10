The global enterprise collaboration market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the enterprise collaboration market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global enterprise collaboration market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global enterprise collaboration market are IBM, Microsoft, VMware, Atlassian, Cisco Systems, Google, Adobe Systems, Facebook, Igloo Software, Jive Software, Mitel Networks, Salesforce, and SAP, Slack Technologies, and Tibco Software.

By Solution

Unified Communication

File Sharing and Synchronization

Portals and Intranet Platform

Project Management and Analytics

Enterprise Social Network

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Chemicals,and Education)

The report answers the following questions about the Enterprise collaboration market: