The global correspondence management system market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the correspondence management system market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global correspondence management system market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global correspondence Management System market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Rosslyn Analytics, Micropact, Fabasoft AG, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Top Down Systems Corporation, Everteam, Xerox Corporation, Palaxo International LTD , and Catec.

Market Segmentation

By Component, the Correspondence Management System Market has the following Segments:

Software

Services

By Delivery Channel, the Correspondence Management System Market has the following segments:

Email-based

Web-based

SMS/MMS-based

By Application, the Correspondence Management System Market has the following segments:

Mailroom automation

Diplomatic bag

Engineering document control

By Industry Vertical, Correspondence Management System Market has the following segments:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Real-Estate

The report answers the following questions about the Correspondence Management System market: