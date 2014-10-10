The global Clean-in-Place market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the Clean-in-Place market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global Clean-in-Place market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global Clean-in-Place market are Tetra Pak International, GEA Group, Sani-Matic, Alfa Laval, SPX FLOW, Krones AG, KHS GmbH, Melegari Manghi, Centec GmbH, and Millitec Food Systems

Clean-in-Place Market, by System Type:

Single-use CIP Systems

Reuse CIP Systems

Clean-in-Place Market, by Offering:

Single-Tank Systems

Two-Tank Systems

Multi-Tank Systems

Sensors

Spray Balls, Tank Washers, And Nozzles

Others (CIP Air Eliminators and Air Vents)

Clean-in-Place Market, by End-User Industry:

Food

Dairy

Pharmaceuticals

Brewery and Beverages

Others (Cosmetics, Industrial Wastewater, and Oil and Petrochemicals)

