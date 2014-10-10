The global shore power market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the shore power market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global shore power market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global Shore Power market are Siemens, Wärtsilä, ABB, Schneider Electric, and Cavotec.

Based on the Installation, the shore power market has been segmented as follows:

Shoreside

Shipside Merchant Vessel Specialized Vessel Passenger Ships Offshore Support Vessel



Based on Connection, the shore power market has been segmented as follows:

New installation Shoreside Shipside

Retrofit Shoreside Shipside



Based on the Component, the shore power market has been segmented as follows:

Transformer

Switchgear

Frequency Converter

Cable & accessories

Others (Auxiliary Power System, and Voltage Stabilizers)

