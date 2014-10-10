The global security orchestration automation and response market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the SOAR market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global SOAR market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Get more insights at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1071

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response market are IBM Corporation, FireEye, Cisco Systems Inc., Rapid7, Splunk Inc., Swimlane LLC, Tufin, ThreatConnect, Demisto, DFLabs, LogRhythm, Siemplify, Resolve Systems, CyberSponse, and Exabeam

On the basis of Component, the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market has been segmented as follows:

Solutions

Services

On the basis of Services, the SOAR market has been segmented as follows:

Professional Services

Managed Services

On the basis of Application, the SOAR market has been segmented as follows:

Threat Intelligence

Network Forensics

Incident Management

Compliance Management

Workflow Management

Others

On the basis of Organization size, the SOAR market has been segmented as follows:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

On the basis of Deployment Mode, the SOAR market has been segmented as follows:

Cloud

On-premises

On the basis of vertical, the SOAR market has been segmented as follows:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Government

IT & Telecom

Others

The report answers the following questions about the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market:

What is the security orchestration automation and response market size in terms of revenue from 2019-2025, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the global security orchestration automation and response market?

What are the key solutions covered in the security orchestration automation and response market?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry on the basis of the analysis of futuristic scenario of the Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response market?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for global security orchestration automation and response market during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response market?

What kind of new strategies are adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response market on the basis of the analysis of their financial stability, product offerings, and regional presence?

Read more details at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/security-orchestration-automation-and-response-market