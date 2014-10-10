Finland Hyperscale Data Centers Market Report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The market for Hyperscale Data Centers in Finland sector at $5 billion in 2018 is expected to be worth $17 billion by 2025. Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, IoT, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. 5G processes API components to support technology innovation and change. Hyperscale data center implementation is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable. Finland has the land and the renewable energy capability to make data centers efficient. The cold climate is a asset when cooling heat generated by the compute infrastructure.

Mart Research announces that it has published a new module Hyperscale Data Centers in Finland: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025. The 2019 study has 159 pages and 69 tables and figures. Growth is based on implementation energy efficient data centers. Access to locations across the world through strategically placed cables promise to make Finland the location of choice for a data center.

Google PUE of 1.1 in Finland is unmatched anywhere else in the world. Climatic environment is an asset in Finland as data centers need cooling. Scale is everything in the era of Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. Outside the mega data center, the charter is to leverage international cable infrastructure. Plans are attracting investment in data communications access in Finland that provides worldwide reach with millisecond data transmission anywhere.

According to Researcher, principal author of the study, the communication of data accurately is a demanding task. The data centers in Finland are poised to be world-class, supporting interconnectivity to the US, Europe, and Asia.

Some Point From Table of Contents

Finland Revenue Generating Datacenters: Market Shares, Market Strategy, and Market Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

Efficient Data Centers: Low PUE That Further Generate Revenue

Finish Data Center Executive Summary

Finland Data Center Market Shares

Finland Data Center Market Forecast

Chapter 1 Finish Data Center Market Description and Driving Forces

1.1 Finland: Business Environment for Data Centers

1.2 Economy Runs on Efficient Digital Data Networks and Intelligent Software Solutions

1.2.1 Cinia Group Leads the Sea Lion Initiative

1.2.2 Sea Lion Submarine Data Network Cable

1.2.3 Factors Supporting Data Centers in Finland: Low Cost of Energy

1.3 Finland: Data Centre Powerhouse

1.4 Data Centers to Generate Revenue

Chapter 2 Finish Hyper Data Center Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Finland Data Center Market

2.2 Finland Data Center Market Shares

2.3 Finland Data Center Market Forecast

2.3.1 Data Center Growth

2.3.2 Data Center Revenue Market Forecast Worldwide

Chapter 3 Hyperscale Data Centers in Finland: Descriptions

3.1 Data Centres in Finland

3.1.1 Data Centers in Finland

3.1.2 Data Center Risk Index: Finland

3.1.3 Businesses in Finland support good digital infrastructure

3.1.4 Finland Data Center Investment Opportunities

3.1.5 Large-Scale Data Centres in Finland

3.2 Google

3.2.1 Google Seawater Cooling System

3.2.2 Google Finland Wind Power Purchase Agreements

3.3 Yandex

3.3.1 Yandex Heating a Finnish City with Data Centre

3.4 Finland Data Center – hotelmodularconstruction.com

3.5 Equinix

3.5.1 Equinix Finland Gateway Between the East and West

3.6 Ficolo 50m Helsinki Data Center – DCD

3.7 Tieto Construction of Finland Data Center – DCD

3.8 Telia Finland Oyj

3.8.1 Telia Finland, Telia Helsinki Datacenter

3.8.2 Telia Construction

3.8.3 Telia Renewable Energy Use and Consumer Home Heating

3.9 Data Center Operator Hetzner Online

3.9.1 Hetzner Online Finland Data Center Cheap Electricity and Free Cooling

3.9.2 Finland Offers Data Center Operations Competitive Advantage to Hetzner Online

3.9.3 Hetzner Finland Data Center Ready for Expansion

3.9.4 Hetzner Finland Trusted Data Center Location

3.9.5 Hetzner in Finland

3.10 Finland Aiber Networks Data Center

3.11 Data Centers Are Big, Designs are Complex

3.11.1 Componentization

3.11.2 Line of Business Loses Control of Hardware Servers

3.11.3 Mega Data Center Cloud Construction Complexities: Multi-Threading

3.11.4 Mega Data Center Cloud Manufacturing Challenges: Scale

3.11.5 Data Center Infrastructure Construction Scale

3.11.6 Microsoft

3.11.7 Level of Mega Data Center Design Expected by Client / Supply Chain; Design Intent, IFC

Chapter 4 Finish Data Center Technology

4.1 Finland Digital Services Ecosystem

4.2 Cinia cWave Reliable Connectivity Service

4.2.1 Cinia cWave Technical Features

4.2.2 C-Lion1 Submarine Cable Optical Infrastructure

4.3 Liquid Cooling

4.4 Microsoft Under-Sea Data Center

4.5 Major Vendors in Western Europe And Nordic Data Center Market

Chapter 5 Finish Hyper Data Center Company Profiles

5.1 Cinia

5.1.1 Cinia Colocation Service

5.1.2 Cinia International Connectivity

5.1.3 Cinia Service Quality Measurement and IT Monitoring

5.2 Data Center Finland Oy

5.3 Digitice

5.4 Google

5.5 Ficolo

5.6 Equinix

5.6.1 Equinix Finland Data Centres

5.6.2 Equinix Cloud Ecosystem

5.6.3 Equinix Interconnection in Helsinki

5.6.4 Equinix Data Center as a Revenue Center

5.6.5 Equinix Certifications & Standards

5.6.6 Equinix Customers in Finland

5.7 Fujitsu

5.8 Microsoft

5.8.1 Microsoft / Nokia

5.8.2 Google Cloud Data in Hamina, Finland Provides Better Data Security than Data in Singapore, Managed by Amazon Web Services

5.9 Neoxen Systems

5.10 North Shore DC’s

5.10.1 The Arctic Connect Cableway

5.10.2 North Shore DC Engineering Services for International Operators

5.11 Silent Partner Group of Companies

5.12 Telia

5.12.1 TeliaSonera Builds Finland’s Largest Shared Data Center

5.13 Tieto

