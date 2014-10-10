Industry Research Report, “Global Assistive Robotics Market” Highlights– Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity, Risks and Forecast, 2019-2024. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Assistive Robotics market for the past years, and the forecast period, 2019-2024. In 2019, the Assistive Robotics Systems Market revenue was around US$ XX Mn and the Market share was XX%, and it will be projected to reach US$ XX Mn and XX% in 2024, with a CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Our top experts have studied the market with the reference of data given by the key players: Kinova Robotics (Canada), Stryker (US), Focal Meditech (Netherlands), ReWalk Robotics (Israel), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Cyberdyne (Japan), Barrett Technology (US), Ekso Bionics (US), Hyundai (South Korea), Ubtech Robotics (China), CT Asia Robotics (Thailand), Axosuits (Romania), F&P Robotics (Switzerland), Hocoma (Switzerland), Double Robotics (US), DreamFace Technologies (US), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), Fourier Intelligence (China), Blue Frog Robotics (France), Japet Medical Devices (France), Rex Bionics (New Zealand), Intuitive Surgical (US), Motorika (US)

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Assistive Robotics market. This section explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. The world’s main region market conditions are analyzed concerning the product price, production, capacity, supply, demand, and market growth rate. Regions covered in the market are:

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries).

Following are the applications of the market:

Elderly Assistance

Companionship

Handicap Assistance

Surgery Assistance

Industrial

Defense

Public Relations

Table of Contents:

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Global Assistive Robotics Market Overview

2 Global Assistive Robotics Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Assistive Robotics Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2019)

4 Global Assistive Robotics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2019)

5 Global Assistive Robotics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Assistive Robotics Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Assistive Robotics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Global Assistive Robotics Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Assistive Robotics Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

