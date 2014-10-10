Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Survey Report 2019 by Types and Applications, Manufacturers, Regions, Forecast to 2024
Rapid mobile app development (RMAD) tools are a class of coding-optional tools that enable nonprogrammers to build mobile apps to support, at a minimum, iOS and Android devices. These tools offer high productivity for developers and nondevelopers alike through a variety of approaches that both automate and abstract app development efforts, including drag-and-drop editors, code generation and orchestration, model-driven development, virtualization, business process mapping, component assembly, app configuration and forms construction.
According to this study, over the next five years the Rapid Mobile App Development Tools market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Rapid Mobile App Development Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Rapid Mobile App Development Tools market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Rapid Mobile App Development Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Web
Native
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
iOS
Android
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Neptune Software
FileMaker
WaveMaker
Ionic
Zoho
Capriza
Mi-Corporation
MicroStrategy
Nintex
ProntoForms
AppSheet
Modo Labs
Appery.io
Resco
FSI
Alphina
Microsoft
Webalo
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Rapid Mobile App Development Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rapid Mobile App Development Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Rapid Mobile App Development Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Segment by Type
2.2.1 Web
2.2.2 Native
2.2.3 Hybrid Applications
2.3 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Segment by Application
2.4.1 iOS
2.4.2 Android
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools by Players
3.1 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools by Regions
4.1 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Rapid Mobile App Development Tools by Countries
7.2 Europe Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Rapid Mobile App Development Tools by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Forecast
10.1 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Neptune Software
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.1.3 Neptune Software Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Neptune Software News
11.2 FileMaker
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.2.3 FileMaker Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 FileMaker News
11.3 WaveMaker
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.3.3 WaveMaker Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 WaveMaker News
11.4 Ionic
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.4.3 Ionic Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Ionic News
11.5 Zoho
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.5.3 Zoho Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Zoho News
11.6 Capriza
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.6.3 Capriza Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Capriza News
11.7 Mi-Corporation
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.7.3 Mi-Corporation Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Mi-Corporation News
11.8 MicroStrategy
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.8.3 MicroStrategy Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 MicroStrategy News
11.9 Nintex
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.9.3 Nintex Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Nintex News
11.10 ProntoForms
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Product Offered
11.10.3 ProntoForms Rapid Mobile App Development Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 ProntoForms News
11.11 AppSheet
11.12 Modo Labs
11.13 Appery.io
11.14 Resco
11.15 FSI
11.16 Alphina
11.17 Microsoft
11.18 Webalo
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
