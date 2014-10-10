Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Survey Report 2019 by Types and Applications, Manufacturers, Regions, Forecast to 2024
DDoS attacks have been carried out by diverse threat actors, ranging from individual criminal hackers to organized crime rings and government agencies. In certain situations, often ones related to poor coding, missing patches or generally unstable systems, even legitimate requests to target systems can result in DDoS-like results.
According to this study, over the next five years the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
UDP Flood
ICMP Flood
HTTP Flood
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Mobile
Date Center
Government and Carrier Transport
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
F5 Networks
Arbor Network
Radware
Akamai Technologies
Neustar
Imperva
Cloudflare
Century Link
Nsfocus
A10 Networks
Nexusguard
Verisign
StackPath
SiteLock
Fortinet
Corero Network Security
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 UDP Flood
2.2.2 ICMP Flood
2.2.3 SYN Flood
2.2.4 HTTP Flood
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Mobile
2.4.2 Date Center
2.4.3 Government and Carrier Transport
2.5 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software by Players
3.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software by Regions
4.1 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 F5 Networks
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.1.3 F5 Networks Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 F5 Networks News
11.2 Arbor Network
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Arbor Network Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Arbor Network News
11.3 Radware
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Radware Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Radware News
11.4 Akamai Technologies
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Akamai Technologies Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Akamai Technologies News
11.5 Neustar
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Neustar Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Neustar News
11.6 Imperva
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Imperva Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Imperva News
11.7 Cloudflare
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Cloudflare Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Cloudflare News
11.8 Century Link
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Century Link Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Century Link News
11.9 Nsfocus
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Nsfocus Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Nsfocus News
11.10 A10 Networks
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Product Offered
11.10.3 A10 Networks Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 A10 Networks News
11.11 Nexusguard
11.12 Verisign
11.13 StackPath
11.14 SiteLock
11.15 Fortinet
11.16 Corero Network Security
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
