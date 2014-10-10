DDoS attacks have been carried out by diverse threat actors, ranging from individual criminal hackers to organized crime rings and government agencies. In certain situations, often ones related to poor coding, missing patches or generally unstable systems, even legitimate requests to target systems can result in DDoS-like results.

According to this study, over the next five years the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2553177

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

UDP Flood

ICMP Flood

HTTP Flood

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Mobile

Date Center

Government and Carrier Transport

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

F5 Networks

Arbor Network

Radware

Akamai Technologies

Neustar

Imperva

Cloudflare

Century Link

Nsfocus

A10 Networks

Nexusguard

Verisign

StackPath

SiteLock

Fortinet

Corero Network Security

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-distributed-denial-of-service-ddos-attack-solution-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Segment by Type

2.2.1 UDP Flood

2.2.2 ICMP Flood

2.2.3 SYN Flood

2.2.4 HTTP Flood

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mobile

2.4.2 Date Center

2.4.3 Government and Carrier Transport

2.5 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution by Players

3.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution by Regions

4.1 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution by Countries

7.2 Europe Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Forecast

10.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 F5 Networks

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.1.3 F5 Networks Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 F5 Networks News

11.2 Arbor Network

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.2.3 Arbor Network Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Arbor Network News

11.3 Radware

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.3.3 Radware Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Radware News

11.4 Akamai Technologies

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.4.3 Akamai Technologies Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Akamai Technologies News

11.5 Neustar

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.5.3 Neustar Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Neustar News

11.6 Imperva

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.6.3 Imperva Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Imperva News

11.7 Cloudflare

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.7.3 Cloudflare Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cloudflare News

11.8 Century Link

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.8.3 Century Link Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Century Link News

11.9 Nsfocus

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.9.3 Nsfocus Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Nsfocus News

11.10 A10 Networks

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Product Offered

11.10.3 A10 Networks Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 A10 Networks News

11.11 Nexusguard

11.12 Verisign

11.13 StackPath

11.14 SiteLock

11.15 Fortinet

11.16 Corero Network Security

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2553177

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155