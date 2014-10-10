Global Li-ion Battery Market, Insights, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, SWOT Analysis, Applications, Industry Demand, Forecast, Potential, Type, Key Companies.

The report forecast global Li-ion Battery market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Li-ion Battery industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Li-ion Battery by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Li-ion Battery Key Companies

Samsung SDI

Panasonic

MaxAmps

LG Chem

Build Your Dreams (BYD)

China BAK Battery

A123 Systems

Blue Energy

Deutsche Accumotive

Johnson Controls

SK Innovation

Hitachi Vehicle Energy

Toshiba

Market by Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Ferrous Phosphate Lithium

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

Market by Application

Telecom Backup Power

Robotics

Medical Cart

Autonomous Ground Vehicle

Signage and Lighting

Li-ion Battery Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.3 By Type

1.4 By Application

1.5 By Region

Chapter 2 Key Companies

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

3.2 Global Market by Company

3.3 Global Market by Type

3.4 Global Market by Application

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Chapter 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Chapter 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Chapter 6 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Chapter 7 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Chapter 8 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Chapter 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

Chapter 11 Conclusion

Table and Figures

Table Type of Li-ion Battery

Table Application of Li-ion Battery

