According to this study, over the next five years the Wi-Fi Chipsets market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19310 million by 2024, from US$ 16270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wi-Fi Chipsets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wi-Fi Chipsets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

Marvell

Intel

MediaTek

NXP

Realtek

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

This study considers the Wi-Fi Chipsets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

802.11a/b/g

802.11n

802.11ac

802.11ad

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC)

Smart Home Devices

Mobile Phone

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wi-Fi Chipsets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wi-Fi Chipsets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wi-Fi Chipsets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wi-Fi Chipsets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wi-Fi Chipsets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

