16th Annual Eastlake Craft Fair

Saturday October 10

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Stroll around the lake at Eastlake Shores and enjoy the day.

Map

Eastlake Times

Eastlaketimes.com is an online guide to Eastlake, a master planned community of Chula Vista.

Eastlake News, Sports, Business, Entertainment, Chula Vista Real Estate, and more.

28 Responses to 16th Annual Eastlake Craft Fair

  1. Donna Salas

    July 11, 2013 at 1:01 am

    I would like to be a vendor. I participated in 2010 & 11. Please send an application or send me an email of when I can pick up an application and the cost.

    Thank you.

  2. idalcia bergara

    September 11, 2013 at 2:03 pm

    Please I would like more information and I would like to be a vendor in future events…
    Thank You

  3. natale

    September 28, 2013 at 11:59 pm

    Can u send me an application for craft fair? How much are spaces? Thanks

  4. Alison Reeves

    September 29, 2013 at 12:30 pm

    I would like to know if you have any more spaces left for the craft fair? Is it too late? How much are the spaces? Thank you Alison

  5. Emlyn Martinez

    October 3, 2013 at 7:49 pm

    Hi, I just found out about your craft show… sounds exciting!!! Do you still have room for craft vendors? If yes, how much is the space and how can I get an application. I will await for your reply. Thanks!!! Have a great week, Emlyn

  6. Natalia Huidor

    October 3, 2013 at 8:14 pm

    Is it too late to sign up? Please send me information.

  7. Joette Berner

    October 7, 2013 at 4:42 pm

    I didn’t see a sign up around the lake. Any spots left???

  8. Ginny Chesnes

    October 15, 2013 at 4:52 am

    How do I get an application for a booth for the 2014 craft fair.

  9. kristine robison

    September 2, 2014 at 5:36 pm

    Hi there. I would like to participate in the upcoming craft show oct 10th could you please send me vendor info with pricing? Thank you. Kristine Robison. I make handmade mermaid and shabby chic items.

  10. J C CRAINICH

    September 3, 2014 at 11:52 am

    PLEASE SEND ME AN APPLICATIONR TO BE A VENDER AT THE CRAFT FAIR THIS YEAR. I WAS A VENDER LAST YEAR.

    J C CRAININCH
    4368 LYNWOOD DR
    CHULA VISTA, CA 91910

    J6C6J6@AOL.COM

    937.287.7350

  11. Wendy Ontiveros

    September 4, 2014 at 10:52 am

    Hello,
    our group of ceramic artists would like to participate in the craft fair. Can you please send us the details with the application, cost and contacts.

  12. Sharon Gaskin

    September 5, 2014 at 4:57 pm

    Could you please forward any vendor information for the fall craft fair, 2014? Thank you

  13. Linda

    September 12, 2014 at 2:42 pm

    Could you please forward any vendor information for the craft fair
    Thank you
    Linda

  14. Christina

    September 13, 2014 at 7:35 pm

    I would like more information and an application to be a vendor at this years Eastlake craft fair 2014.

    Thank you very much.

    Christina

  15. MINA A. CANNON

    September 20, 2014 at 8:20 am

    I’d like to receive a vendor application for your 2014 craft fair.

    Thanks!

    ~Mina

  16. Practical & Creative

    September 22, 2014 at 9:19 am

    We would like to participate in this year’s craft fair. We make hand crafted items from recycled wood. Please let us know how we can participate. Thank you!
    –John and Ivonne

  17. Practical & Creative

    September 22, 2014 at 9:21 am

    We would like to participate in this year’s craft fair. We make hand crafted items including Piggy Banks, wine racks, and more from recycled/reclaimed wood. Please send us any information available.
    Thanks,
    –John & Ivonne

  18. Susanne Romo

    September 27, 2014 at 8:19 am

    Please send me a vendor application. I made handmade items and also am an art photographer with a line of note cards.

    Thank you.

  19. Lisa Diaz

    May 19, 2015 at 2:05 pm

    Hi my name is Lisa with Wreaths by Lisa I make custom made wreaths for any occasion from NFL to Christmas. I would like to get some more information about your craft fair. I am hoping that you still have spots available for your 2015 craft fair.

    Regards
    Lisa

  20. Lori Ainsworth

    May 31, 2015 at 3:39 pm

    Please send me a credit fair application.

    Thank you,

  21. Nikki Smith

    June 10, 2015 at 6:38 am

    I would like a vendor application if you’re still accepting vendors please. I make hand painted wood signs.
    Thanks so much

  22. Marilyn Davis

    July 23, 2015 at 11:02 am

    Hello, I am an Artist in the Eastlake area. My paintings are both abstract and contemporary original artwork. I am very interested in having a booth at this years fair. Would you please send me an application? Thanks!

  23. Samantha Goldman

    July 30, 2015 at 11:41 pm

    My friend and I are interested in being vendors for the upcoming fair, we both crochet small stuffed plushes. Can you send me an application? Thank you.

  24. D2 Custom Embroidery and Gifts

    August 15, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    I was wondering if you still had space available and could send me an application. I sell handcrafted bags, doll clothes, kitchen items and do custom embroidery on towels, t-shirt, sweatshirts and more.

  25. Amanda

    December 26, 2015 at 12:49 pm

    I am interested in space for the next craft fair. Please contact me with details. Custom glasswear.

  26. Vania

    August 14, 2016 at 4:04 pm

    Hello, I make hand sewn plushies and am interested in participating in this year’s (2016) craft fair. Please send me an application and an email regarding information about how I can be a part of this event. Thank you!

  27. Charlotte colwill

    September 9, 2016 at 11:33 am

    I would like to be in the eastlake craft show please send me info

  28. Kim Enriquez

    September 10, 2016 at 9:56 am

    Please send me an application I would like to be a vendor for this event.
    Thank you,

    Kim

